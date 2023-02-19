WATCH: UVA Breaks American Record in 400 Freestyle Relay (ACC Day 5 Race Videos)

2023 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Georgia Tech’s Deniz Ertan dipped under 16 minutes for the first time in the mile to snag the ACC title in 15:55.77. Maddie Donohoe was close behind, picking up silver for Virginia and also squeaking under that 16 minute barrier for the first time in her career in 15:59.54.

Top 3:

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Will Galant defended his 2022 conference title in the mile, just a second off his time from last year in 14:34.82. Though it looked for a while like Ross Dant was going to claim silver, Georgia Tech’s Mert Kilavuz touched second in 14:41.50 while Dant took bronze for NC State.

Top 3:

No video available at the time of posting.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — TIMED FINALS

NC State teammates Kennedy Noble and Emma Muzzy were neck-and neck for most of the race with feshman Noble just edging out senior teammate Muzzy on the final lap to secure the title for the Wolfpack in a time of 1:50.24. Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann was close behind Muzzy’s time of 1:50.96 in 1:51.05

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — TIMED FINALS

The men’s 200-yard backstroke final was an exciting race up to the touch with UVA’s Jack Aikins leading the field for almost the entire race. Nico Garcia was at the back of the pack for the majority of the race, but powered off the final wall to out-touch Aikins and NC State’s Kacper Stokowski in the final 25 yards to claim the title.

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Kate Douglass won her third and final individual event, breaking the ACC meet and Conference record with a time of 45.86. It was her teammate Gretchen Walsh’s ACC Conference record that Douglass broke, with Walsh placing second in 46.32.

Top 3:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE –TIMED FINALS

Youseff Ramadan defended his 2022 100 free ACC Conference title in 41.33, with his underwaters putting him ahead of the field in the last 50 yards. Virginia’s Matt Brownstead out-touched Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano in a tight race for second, 41.72 to 41.85.

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — TIMED FINALS

UVA’s Alex Walsh came back in the second half of the race to take the lead from NC State’s Andrea Podmanikova and to claim the conference title in 2:03.68. UVA’s Ella Nelson finished 2nd but was DQ’d which moved Duke’s Kaelyn Gridley from third into second place.

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — TIMED FINALS

Louisville’s Denis Petrashov ran down both Carles Coll Marti and 100 breast champion Noah Nichols in the second half of the race to claim the conference title in 1:50.51. Petrashov’s time was good enough to break the ACC record as well.

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY –TIMED FINALS

The UVA women finished out a dominant ACC performance by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:06.83, breaking the US Open, American, NCAA, and ACC records in the event. It was a tight race for second between Louisville and NC State until Louisville’s Ella Welch split a 46.99 on the third leg, leading the Cardinals to claim silver.

Top 3:

Virginia — 3:06.83

Louisville — 3:08.92

NC State — 3:10.04

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS

The NC State men solidified their repeat ACC title with a decisive win in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 2:47.32. The Virginia Tech men picked up silver over Louisville in 2:48.06, led by 100-yard free champion Youssef Ramadan.

Top 3: