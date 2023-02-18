2023 ACC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

On day 5 of the 2023 ACC Championships, we’ve got exciting matchups in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 free relay. As competition comes to a close, the UVA women and NC state men are almost guaranteed to run away with conference titles, and both teams could potentially break the record for most points ever scored at this meet.

Individually, the matchup of the night looks to be the women’s 100 free. Sprint teammates and rivals Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh are the top two seeds, while Aimee Canny and Lexi Cuomo will be in the ‘A’ final as well—whoever wins between the two will likely be on the 400 free relay with Douglass and the Walsh sisters. On the men’s side of the 100 free, Youssef Ramadan enters as the top seed and looks to defend his title, while Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano, who has been having a big breakout meet, enters as the second seed.

The women’s 200 breast is headlined by stars like Alex Walsh and Ella Nelson, who finished just 0.08 seconds apart from each other in prelims. Walsh’s championship record time of 2:03.02 could be in danger tonight, and if she manages to get under 2:03, she will be the third woman in history to do so. Carles Coll Marti is the top seed in the men’s 200 breast, with 100 breast champ and newly-minted ACC record holder Noah Nichols in second.

In the men’s 200 back, Nico Garcia and Jack Aikins were separated by just 0.08 in prelims, while the women’s 200 back will be a race between top seed Kennedy Noble, defending champ Reilly Tiltmann, Emma Muzzy, and Emma Atkinson. We’ve also got some of our distance stars like Will Gallant, Ross Dant, and Liberty Williams competing in the 1650 free to open up the night.

The 400 free relay will be final race, where the UVA women and the NC State men are heavily favored to win. In addition, the UVA women will be on NCAA record watch once more.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (STAN) — 2017 Art Adamson Invite

ACC Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2016 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA) — 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.51

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 16:16.47

Top 8:

Deniz Ertan, Georgia Tech — 15;55.77 Maddie Donohoe, UVA — 15:59.54 Liberty Williams, Louisville — 16:03.60 Emma Hastings, NC State — 16:08.90 Chase Travis, Virginia Tech — 16:13.69 Maggie Graves, Notre Dame — 16:14.95 Claire Tuggle, UVA — 16:15.91 Sophia Knapp, UVA — 16:18.14

After winning the 500 free earlier this week, Deniz Ertan won a second ACC title in the mile, placing first by over a second in a time of 15:55.77. This race was her first time ever getting under 16 minutes, beating out her school record time of 16:04.82 from midseasons.

In second was UVA’s Maddie Donohoe who also dipped under 16 minutes for the first time this season, while defending champion Liberty Williams finished third.

NC State freshman Emma Hastings had a huge drop to place fourth in a time of 16:08.90, as her best time before ACCs was a 16:24.22.

MEN’S 1650 FREE:

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (FLOR) — 2020 SEC Championships

ACC Record: 14:24.43, Anton Ipsen (NCST) — 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championships Record: 14:27.93, Zachary Yeadon (ND) — 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 14:55.21

Top 8:

Will Gallant successfully defended his ACC title in the mile, clocking a 14:34.82 t0 beat out Victor Johansson’s 14:39.63 as the top time in the nation this season. He was just a second off of his winning time of 14;33.40 from last year.

Gallant dominated this race from start to finish, though Ross Dant was close behind him for the first 500 yards of the race. Dant eventually faded to third and finished nearly ten seconds after Gallant in a tjme of 14:45.57 (he went 14:36.71 at this meet last year). During the race, ESPN commentator Amy Van Dyken mentioned that Dant has been sick throughout this meet, which should explain why he’s been off his best times at this meet.

Georgia Tech’s Mert Kilavuz ended up in second with a 14:41.50, less than a second off his best time of 14:40.99 from 2022 NCAAs. 2021 ACC Champ Jack Hoagland found himself in the top four after being out all season last year with an injury, clocking a 14:48.82.

The highest finisher from the early heats was Owen Lloyd, who placed fifth overall. He dropped 0.04 seconds from his best time.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

Top 8:

NC State freshman Kennedy Noble and senior Emma Muzzy were engaged in a tight battle for the first half of this race, with Muzzy touching 0.05 seconds ahead of Noble at the 100-yard mark. However, Noble had a massive final 50, where she outsplit Muzzy 28.19 to 28.70 to take the win in a time of 1:50.24 while Muzzy placed second.

This race was Noble’s first time ever getting under 1:51, a drop from her best time of 1:51.39 from prelims. Prior to ACCs, her best time in the 200 back was a 1:51.91.

Reilly Tiltmann, last year’s ACC champion, placed third in a season-best time of 1:51.05, while Paige Hetrick swam sub-1:52 for the first time in her career to place fourth.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92

Top 8:

Nico Garcia, Virginia Tech — 1;39.49 Kacper Stokowski, NC State — 1:39.94 Jack Aikins, UVA — 1:40.11 Hunter Tapp, NC State — 1:40.44 Berke Saka, Georgia Tech — 1:40.50 Forest Webb, Virginia Tech — 1:41.40 Tommy Janton, Notre Dame — 1:41.44 Mikey Moore, NC State — 1:42.68

For 175 yards of the men’s 200 back, it seemed as if Jack Aikins was going to win his first ACC title—he was in control of the race and leading by over a second at the 150 mark. However, Nico Garcia exploded on the final turn, outsplitting Aikins 25.11 to 26.93 and taking the win. This was a massive comeback for Garcia, who was in fifth place at the halfway mark.

Garcia’s time of 1:39.49 was a massive personal best for him, beating the 1:40.42 time he swam in prelims. Coming into this meet, his PB was a 1:41.00.

The swimmer with the fastest closing speed in the field was actually Kacper Stokowski, who took second out of lane eight with a 25.03-second final lap.

This year marks Aikins’ second year in a row getting run down by a Virginia Tech swimmer in the 200 back, as last year, he was leading by half a second at the 100-yard mark but ended up finishing second to the now-graduated Sam Tornqvist.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 46.05, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 46.57, Mallory Comerford (UL) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

Top 8:

Kate Douglass became the third woman in history to break the 46-second barrier tonight, clocking a 45.86 to take the win. The only two swimmers who have been faster than her include Simone Manuel (45.56) and Erika Brown (45.83).

Gretchen Walsh, largely powered by underwaters, was leading Douglass by 0.14 seconds after the first 25. However, Douglass was better on her turns and faster on the surface. and gained the lead at the 100—she opened in 22.07 compared to Walsh’s 22.12. Douglass then extended her lead on her last 50, while Walsh finished second.

Walsh’s time of 46.32 was her second-fastest performance ever, just behind the 46.05 she swam to win NCAAs last year. Douglass dropped a significant amount off her own best time of 46.30.

In third was Katharine Berkoff, while Gabi Albiero dropped from her best time of 46.32 to go 47.06 and place fourth.

Notably, Lexi Cuomo beat Aimee Canny by 0.44 seconds, which means that the fourth spot on UVA’s 400 free relay might go to her. Cuomo added 0.01 seconds from her prelims time, while Canny added 0.11.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 41.05, Ryan Held (NCST) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 41.41, Ryan Held (NCST) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34

Top 8:

Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech — 41.33 Matt Brownstead, UVA — 41.72 Chris Guiliano, Notre Dame — 41.85 Luke Miller, NC State — 41.87 Michael Eastman, Louisville — 42.23 David Curtiss/Noah Henderson, NC State — 42.44 Tim Connery, UVA — 42.51

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: 2:01.87, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 Tennessee Invitational

(UVA) – 2022 Tennessee Invitational Note that Douglass’ time of 2:01.43 is a U.S. Open Record but not the official NCAA Record since it was done in a time trial.

ACC Record: 2:01.87, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 Tennessee Invitational

(UVA) – 2022 Tennessee Invitational ACC Championship Record: 2:03.02, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022

(UVA) – 2022 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.69, Carles Coll Marti (VT) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:51.26, Evgenii Somov (UL) – 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.23

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

ACC Record: 548.90, Nick McRory, Duke — 2011

ACC Championships Record: 523.95, Nick McRory, Duke — 2010

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: 3:06.91, Virginia — 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 3:06.91, Virginia — 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championships Record: 3:08.22, Virginia — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.10

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY