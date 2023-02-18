2023 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Ohio State – 934 Indiana – 848.5 Michigan – 773 Wisconsin – 649 Minnesota – 529.5 Northwestern – 464.5 Penn State – 375 Rutgers – 318.5 Purdue – 311 Nebraska – 299 Iowa – 163 Illinois – 155

The last session of the 2023 Women’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships have arrived. The finals action tonight technically kicked off with the early heats of the 1650 free, which started at 3:30 this afternoon.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a favorable position to extend their Women’s Big Ten title streak to four, entering tonight 85.5 points up on Indiana. Ohio State also put one more ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ finalist into finals tonight in the swimming events, however, Indiana outperformed the Buckeyes greatly in diving. Both teams have two swimmers in the mile, all of whom are swimming with the fastest heat in finals.

That being said, Ohio State is in the driver’s seat heading into this session, but it’s far from a done deal at this point.

After winning the 200 free last night, Indiana’s Anna Peplowski is looking to add her second individual Big Ten title of her career tonight. Peplowski clocked the top time of the morning in the 200 back after finishing second in the 100 back last night as well. With no Phoebe Bacon in the field, the path is fairly clear for the sophomore, who now has the fastest personal best in the field.

Ohio State’s Felicia Pasadyn, a fifth-year grad transfer out of Harvard, will be maneuvering a tough double tonight. Pasadyn won the 400 IM last night and is the second seed in both the 200 back and 200 fly tonight. It adds to the excitement of the 200 back final, as Peplowski and Pasadyn will be racing next to each other.

The women’s 100 free should be a race to watch as well, with Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer and Katherine Zenick both clearing the pool record this morning in prelims. It looks like it will be a repeat of the 50 free, where the same duo duked it out, with Zenick winning the race in a photo-finish. Zenick has already won titles in the 50 free and 100 fly and will be looking to add a third tonight in the 100 free.

Michigan freshman Katie Crom emerged as a title contender in the 200 fly this morning, storming to a new personal best of 1:55.52 for the top time of the morning.

1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record: 15:43.17

Canham Pool Record: 15:46.98, Lindsey Clary (2016)

2022 Champion: Paige McKenna (Wisconsin) – 15:47.31

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 16:16.47

RESULTS:

200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record: 1:48.47, Beata Nelson (2019)

Canham Pool Record: 1:51.45, Kate Zubkova (2009)

2022 Champion: Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:51.23

(Wisconsin) – 1:51.23 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

RESULTS:

100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record: 46.57, Maggie MacNeil (2020)

(2020) Canham Pool Record: 47.23, Amy Fulmer (2023)

2022 Champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 47.10

(Michigan) – 47.10 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

RESULTS:

200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record: 2:04.03, Lilly King (2017)

Canham Pool Record: 2:05.58, Lilly King (2016)

2022 Champion: Brearna Crawford (Indiana) – 2:06.86

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

RESULTS:

200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record: 1:51.83, Olivia Carter (2022)

(2022) Canham Pool Record: 1:54.13, Tanja Kyllainen (2013)

2022 Champion: Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 1:51.83

(Michigan) – 1:51.83 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

RESULTS:

PLATFORM DIVING – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record: 424.45, Jessica Parratto (2015)

2022 Champion: Tarrin Gilliland (Indiana) – 382.80

RESULTS:

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record: 3:09.84, Michigan (2022)

Canham Pool Record: 3:13.81, Michigan (2016)

2022 Champion: Michigan – 3:09.84

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.10

2022 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:16.32

RESULTS: