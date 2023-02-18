2023 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The final day of the 2023 Women’s Big Ten Championships is here! This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Platform diving prelims will take place following the conclusion of swimming. There will also be timed finals of the 1650 free today, which will begin in the afternoon. The fastest heat of the 1650 will be swum with finals.

Let’s take a look at the team standings as we head into the final day of the meet:

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Ohio State – 934 Indiana – 848.5 Michigan – 773 Wisconsin – 649 Minnesota – 529.5 Northwestern – 464.5 Penn State – 375 Rutgers – 318.5 Purdue – 311 Nebraska – 299 Iowa – 163 Illinois – 155

Ohio State enters today in the driver’s seat, having expanded their lead to 85.5 points over second-place Indiana. That puts Ohio State in a favorable position to win their fourth-straight women’s Big Ten title, though it’s not a guarantee. The Buckeyes could all but seal the title up this morning though if they outperform Indiana by enough in prelims.

Indiana’s Brearna Crawford and Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon will have the opportunity to defend their Big Ten titles from last year today. Bacon won the 200 back last year, while Crawford won the 200 breast.

Maggie MacNeil and Olivia Carter, two former Michigan Wolverines, are not back this year, so we’re guaranteed to see new champions in those events. After her blistering 46.5 anchor on the 400 medley relay earlier in the meet, Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer looks like the prime candidate to win the 100 free, while is quite a bit more open. Based off the psych sheet it looks like we may get a repeat of the women’s 400 IM final last night, where Ohio State’s Felicia Pasadyn and Minnesota’s Megan Van Berkom competed in a thrilling race.

200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record: 1:48.47, Beata Nelson (2019)

Canham Pool Record: 1:51.45, Kate Zubkova (2009)

2022 Champion: Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:51.23

(Wisconsin) – 1:51.23 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record: 46.57, Maggie MacNeil (2020)

(2020) Canham Pool Record: 47.71, Siobhan Haughey (2016)

2022 Champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 47.10

(Michigan) – 47.10 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record: 2:04.03, Lilly King (2017)

Canham Pool Record: 2:05.58, Lilly King (2016)

2022 Champion: Brearna Crawford (Indiana) – 2:06.86

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record: 1:51.83, Olivia Carter (2022)

(2022) Canham Pool Record: 1:54.13, Tanja Kyllainen (2013)

2022 Champion: Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 1:51.83

(Michigan) – 1:51.83 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS: