2023 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Champions:
First a few notes
- The highest scoring class was the Sophomore class from Indiana with 487 individual points. They were followed by the Senior class from Ohio State with 452.
- Indiana return the most individual points with 801 returning. Michigan are next best with 726.
- The most points any team had in a single event was Ohio State with 132 in the 50 Free. Next best was Ohio State with 127.0 in the 100 Fly.
- The best individual swim in a final according to Swimulator power points was Amy Fulmer a SR from Ohio State with a 47.02 in the 100 Free.
Final Scores
|
|Team
|Total
|Individual Swimming Points
|Relay Points
|Diving Points
|Scoring Individual Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|Scoring Diving Count
|1
|Ohio State
|1425
|1034
|308
|83
|46
|5
|5
|2
|Indiana
|1291.5
|794.5
|284
|213
|38
|5
|10
|3
|Michigan
|1108
|708
|276
|124
|43
|5
|8
|4
|Wisconsin
|954
|702
|252
|0
|40
|5
|0
|5
|Minnesota
|768.5
|338.5
|235
|195
|28
|5
|13
|6
|Northwestern
|710
|363
|250
|97
|26
|5
|7
|7
|Purdue
|492.5
|75.5
|180
|237
|14
|5
|14
|8
|Penn State
|475
|184
|241
|50
|25
|5
|3
|9
|Rutgers
|467.5
|186.5
|220
|61
|15
|5
|7
|10
|Nebraska
|437
|251
|184
|2
|24
|5
|1
|11
|Illinois
|215
|53
|162
|0
|10
|5
|0
|12
|Iowa
|198
|16
|158
|24
|3
|5
|4
Individual Scores by Year
Returning points are calculated as Freshmen, Sophomore, Junior points + points for athletes with no year listed
|
|Ohio State
|Indiana
|Michigan
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Northwestern
|Purdue
|Penn State
|Rutgers
|Nebraska
|Illinois
|Iowa
|FR
|106
|234
|317.5
|128
|134
|59.5
|86
|45
|69
|49
|25
|35
|SO
|213
|487
|180.5
|248
|54
|107
|86.5
|12
|32
|81
|7
|3
|JR
|351
|80
|228
|154
|185
|47
|44
|110
|14
|31
|10
|0
|SR
|452
|50.5
|106
|172
|160.5
|248.5
|96
|51
|69
|92
|11
|2
|GS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|25.5
|0
|0
|0
|Returning
|670
|801
|726
|530
|373
|213.5
|216.5
|167
|115
|161
|42
|38
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|
|Ohio State
|Indiana
|Michigan
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Northwestern
|Purdue
|Rutgers
|Penn State
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Illinois
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|54
|56
|48
|44
|52
|30
|46
|50
|40
|32
|34
|800 Free Relay
|116
|118
|112
|102
|90
|102
|64
|90
|98
|80
|62
|66
|500 Free
|139
|196
|176
|194
|104
|137
|64
|106
|101
|117
|62
|66
|200 IM
|221
|245
|240
|295
|136
|148
|64
|106
|107
|124
|62
|76
|50 Free
|353
|293.5
|317.5
|295
|177
|161
|73
|125
|129
|124
|62
|76
|1 mtr Diving
|407
|373.5
|369.5
|295
|272
|227
|160
|158
|157
|124
|84
|76
|400 Medley Relay
|471
|429.5
|423.5
|347
|320
|277
|192
|204
|201
|164
|118
|106
|100 Fly
|598
|456.5
|492
|390
|334.5
|308
|199
|217
|216
|169
|129
|106
|400 IM
|683
|530.5
|535
|430
|383.5
|313
|200
|217
|238
|203
|129
|115
|200 Free
|718
|599.5
|622
|489
|384.5
|356.5
|203
|236.5
|261
|225
|129
|115
|100 Breast
|778
|658.5
|649
|542
|400.5
|396.5
|219
|262.5
|276
|269
|129
|121
|100 Back
|872
|712.5
|679
|603
|433.5
|437.5
|219
|285.5
|302
|269
|129
|121
|3 mtr Diving
|900
|814.5
|753
|603
|521.5
|466.5
|344
|303.5
|325
|269
|159
|121
|200 Free Relay
|964
|870.5
|807
|649
|572.5
|514.5
|388
|343.5
|376
|299
|191
|155
|1650 Free
|1015
|925.5
|833
|745
|588.5
|537.5
|402
|365.5
|394
|328
|194
|164
|200 Back
|1124
|1006.5
|867
|778
|637.5
|561.5
|402
|385.5
|404
|328
|196
|164
|100 Free
|1236
|1055.5
|971
|804
|655.5
|603.5
|402
|385.5
|415
|328
|196
|164
|200 Breast
|1286
|1155.5
|1009
|862
|683.5
|626.5
|406
|391.5
|419
|365
|196
|178
|200 Fly
|1360
|1206.5
|1054
|902
|710.5
|658
|427.5
|413.5
|428
|401
|196
|183
|Platform Diving
|1415
|1263.5
|1096
|902
|792.5
|747
|543.5
|485.5
|428
|405
|196
|183
|400 Free Relay
|1479
|1317.5
|1152
|954
|838.5
|797
|583.5
|529.5
|476
|439
|226
|215
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event. Points in () are returning points defined as points from swimmers who are not SRs or 5th Years
|
|Ohio State
|Indiana
|Michigan
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Northwestern
|Purdue
|Rutgers
|Penn State
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Illinois
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|54
|56
|48
|44
|52
|30
|46
|50
|40
|32
|34
|800 Free Relay
|52
|64
|56
|54
|46
|50
|34
|44
|48
|40
|30
|32
|500 Free
|23 (23)
|78 (78)
|64 (53)
|92 (85)
|14 (2)
|35 (35)
|
|16 (0)
|3 (3)
|37 (14)
|
|
|200 IM
|82 (38)
|49 (0)
|64 (64)
|101 (70)
|32 (27)
|11 (11)
|
|
|6 (6)
|7 (5)
|
|10 (10)
|50 Free
|132 (104)
|48.5 (26)
|77.5 (77.5)
|
|41 (17)
|13 (13)
|9 (9)
|19 (16)
|22 (9)
|
|
|
|1 mtr Diving
|54 (54)
|80 (80)
|52 (28)
|
|95 (68)
|66 (0)
|87 (87)
|33 (10)
|28 (26)
|
|22 (22)
|
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|54
|52
|48
|50
|32
|46
|44
|40
|34
|30
|100 Fly
|127 (77)
|27 (27)
|68.5 (68.5)
|43 (17)
|14.5 (9)
|31 (0)
|7 (0)
|13 (13)
|15 (0)
|5 (5)
|11 (11)
|
|400 IM
|85 (53)
|74 (52)
|43 (43)
|40 (40)
|49 (45)
|5 (5)
|1 (1)
|
|22 (20)
|34 (23)
|
|9 (9)
|200 Free
|35 (7)
|69 (65)
|87 (73)
|59 (59)
|1 (1)
|43.5 (31.5)
|3 (0)
|19.5 (0)
|23 (23)
|22 (0)
|
|
|100 Breast
|60 (0)
|59 (33)
|27 (27)
|53 (31)
|16 (0)
|40 (15)
|16 (16)
|26 (14)
|15 (0)
|44 (44)
|
|6 (0)
|100 Back
|94 (68)
|54 (54)
|30 (30)
|61 (61)
|33 (33)
|41 (16)
|
|23 (22)
|26 (17)
|
|
|
|3 mtr Diving
|28 (28)
|102 (102)
|74 (49)
|
|88 (62)
|29 (0)
|125 (117)
|18 (10)
|23 (23)
|
|30 (30)
|
|200 Free Relay
|64
|56
|54
|46
|51
|48
|44
|40
|51
|30
|32
|34
|1650 Free
|51 (51)
|55 (55)
|26 (26)
|96 (76)
|16 (16)
|23 (23)
|14 (9)
|22 (0)
|18 (12)
|29 (24)
|3 (3)
|9 (9)
|200 Back
|109 (55)
|81 (81)
|34 (27)
|33 (33)
|49 (40)
|24 (24)
|
|20 (20)
|10 (9)
|
|2 (0)
|
|100 Free
|112 (80)
|49 (25)
|104 (90)
|26 (26)
|18 (15)
|42 (38)
|
|
|11 (6)
|
|
|
|200 Breast
|50 (0)
|100 (41)
|38 (38)
|58 (32)
|28 (12)
|23 (0)
|4 (4)
|6 (0)
|4 (4)
|37 (37)
|
|14 (9)
|200 Fly
|74 (26)
|51 (51)
|45 (45)
|40 (0)
|27 (27)
|31.5 (2)
|21.5 (4.5)
|22 (0)
|9 (9)
|36 (7)
|
|5 (5)
|Platform Diving
|55 (55)
|57 (57)
|42 (20)
|
|82 (57)
|89 (0)
|116 (56)
|72 (42)
|
|4 (4)
|
|
|400 Free Relay
|64
|54
|56
|52
|46
|50
|40
|44
|48
|34
|30
|32
Individual Breakdown
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Ohio State
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Zenick, Katheri
|JR
|91
|50 Free
|1
|21.85
|818
|100 Fly
|1
|51.48
|790
|100 Free
|3
|47.92
|792
|
|Pasadyn, Felici
|SR
|88
|400 IM
|1
|4:03.62
|795
|200 Back
|2
|1:52.29
|754
|200 Fly
|2
|1:54.33
|776
|
|Fulmer, Amy A
|SR
|88
|50 Free
|2
|21.86
|816
|200 Free
|2
|1:43.45
|801
|100 Free
|1
|47.02
|882
|
|Panitz, Josie H
|SR
|88
|200 IM
|1
|1:54.96
|794
|100 Breast
|2
|58.29
|835
|200 Breast
|2
|2:07.57
|776
|
|Kraus, Morgan A
|SR
|80
|100 Fly
|2
|51.58
|783
|100 Back
|4
|52.31
|723
|200 Back
|4
|1:54.53
|692
|
|Harrison, Trist
|JR
|72
|100 Fly
|5
|52.34
|730
|100 Back
|8
|52.94
|686
|200 Back
|5
|1:54.84
|684
|
|Funderburke, Ny
|SO
|64
|50 Free
|5
|21.95
|797
|100 Back
|1
|51.52
|771
|100 Free
|18
|49.25
|678
|
|Russo, Catherin
|JR
|60
|50 Free
|9
|22.04
|780
|100 Fly
|9
|52.32
|731
|100 Free
|9
|48.69
|724
|
|Ivan, Teresa
|SO
|55
|50 Free
|3
|21.87
|814
|200 Free
|23
|1:48.11
|613
|100 Free
|4
|48.3
|757
|
|Sommerstad, Kyr
|JR
|54
|400 IM
|3
|4:10.34
|690
|200 Back
|14
|1:56.69
|634
|200 Fly
|13
|1:59.02
|623
|
|Bach, Hannah M
|SR
|54
|50 Free
|42
|23.41
|533
|100 Breast
|1
|58.19
|842
|200 Breast
|8
|2:12.05
|663
|
|Walsh, Aislinn
|SR
|54
|200 IM
|15
|1:59.65
|649
|100 Fly
|8
|53.21
|672
|200 Fly
|9
|1:58.24
|649
|
|Eden, Jessica M
|FR
|54
|200 IM
|11
|1:58.87
|672
|400 IM
|4
|4:10.85
|683
|200 Fly
|15
|1:59.74
|600
|
|Hall, Paige E
|SO
|53
|200 IM
|8
|1:57.45
|715
|100 Back
|13
|53.57
|650
|200 Back
|10
|1:55.16
|675
|
|Hentschel, Lena
|FR
|52
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|281.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|373.05
|
|Platform Diving
|16
|169.25
|
|
|Geringer, Maya
|JR
|43
|500 Free
|10
|4:42.98
|697
|200 Free
|30
|1:49.05
|575
|1650 Free
|4
|16:05.34
|680
|
|Woodbury, Gwen
|SO
|36
|500 Free
|19
|4:45.87
|657
|200 Free
|20
|1:47.6
|633
|1650 Free
|5
|16:05.8
|678
|
|McGing, Ciara
|JR
|31
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|268.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|35
|233.55
|
|Platform Diving
|9
|316.85
|
|
|Fenska, Allie P
|SO
|5
|50 Free
|32
|23.16
|580
|200 Free
|20
|1:47.79
|626
|100 Free
|43
|51.14
|516
|
Indiana
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Peplowski, Anna
|SO
|92
|200 Free
|1
|1:43.33
|806
|100 Back
|2
|51.72
|759
|200 Back
|1
|1:51.81
|768
|
|Fowler, Anne
|SO
|87
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|324.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|385.55
|
|Platform Diving
|7
|271.8
|
|
|Peplowski, Noel
|PG
|84
|200 IM
|4
|1:55.89
|763
|100 Breast
|4
|59.1
|781
|200 Breast
|1
|2:06.01
|820
|
|Liu, Skyler
|FR
|78
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|311.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|356.1
|
|Platform Diving
|4
|305.6
|
|
|Denigan, Mariah
|SO
|78
|500 Free
|4
|4:40.52
|731
|400 IM
|5
|4:11.25
|677
|1650 Free
|3
|15:57.82
|710
|
|Looze, Mac K
|PG
|72
|200 IM
|7
|1:57.38
|717
|400 IM
|8
|4:11.78
|669
|200 Breast
|3
|2:08.58
|749
|
|Gan, Ching
|SO
|71
|500 Free
|2
|4:38.96
|753
|400 IM
|12
|4:14.65
|625
|1650 Free
|2
|15:56.55
|715
|
|Paegle, Kristin
|FR
|67
|50 Free
|4
|21.91
|805
|200 Free
|11
|1:46.69
|669
|100 Free
|5
|48.63
|729
|
|Heiser, Elyse V
|SO
|56
|500 Free
|6
|4:41.48
|717
|200 Free
|10
|1:46.58
|673
|200 Back
|12
|1:56.30
|645
|
|Turak, Ashley
|SR
|50.5
|50 Free
|7
|22.35
|722
|200 Free
|21
|1:47.92
|621
|100 Free
|6
|48.66
|727
|
|Crawford, Brear
|SO
|44
|200 IM
|31
|2:02.55
|558
|100 Breast
|9
|1:00.24
|712
|200 Breast
|6
|2:09.65
|722
|
|Carter, Megan
|SO
|42
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|285.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|298.1
|
|Platform Diving
|21
|219.3
|
|
|DeWitt, Mya S
|FR
|37
|50 Free
|39
|23.32
|550
|100 Back
|12
|53.55
|651
|200 Back
|8
|1:56.20
|647
|
|Freed, Anna K
|JR
|35
|400 IM
|15
|4:17.46
|581
|200 Back
|15
|1:57.71
|605
|200 Fly
|16
|2:00.38
|578
|
|Graham, Catheri
|JR
|30
|200 IM
|43
|2:05.24
|461
|100 Breast
|14
|1:01.50
|641
|200 Breast
|10
|2:12.17
|660
|
|Hann, Lily R
|FR
|28
|500 Free
|32
|4:56.45
|499
|100 Fly
|15
|53.77
|635
|200 Fly
|11
|1:58.52
|640
|
|Forrester, Kati
|FR
|24
|200 IM
|40
|2:04.65
|484
|400 IM
|27
|4:23.65
|469
|200 Fly
|6
|1:56.87
|692
|
|Broshears, Eliz
|JR
|15
|50 Free
|26
|22.93
|622
|100 Fly
|12
|53.45
|657
|100 Free
|27
|50.12
|607
|
|McKenna, Kacey
|SO
|11
|50 Free
|34
|23.18
|577
|100 Back
|16
|55.25
|546
|200 Back
|35
|2:03.33
|419
|
|Heyde, Alaina J
|SO
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|26
|241.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|19
|273.05
|
|Platform Diving
|29
|192.15
|
|
Michigan
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Crom, Katie M
|FR
|86
|500 Free
|3
|4:39.05
|752
|200 Free
|3
|1:44.11
|772
|200 Fly
|1
|1:53.94
|790
|
|Sim, Letitia
|SO
|77
|200 IM
|5
|1:56.20
|753
|100 Breast
|3
|58.71
|806
|200 Breast
|5
|2:09.32
|730
|
|Hogan, Lucy E
|SR
|60
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|308.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|286.55
|
|Platform Diving
|8
|249.1
|
|
|Kendall, Brady
|FR
|58.5
|50 Free
|7
|22.35
|722
|100 Fly
|6
|52.46
|721
|100 Free
|15
|49.36
|669
|
|Flynn, Lindsay
|SO
|57.5
|50 Free
|6
|21.99
|789
|100 Fly
|19
|54.27
|602
|100 Free
|2
|47.5
|832
|
|Kitchel, Devon
|FR
|57
|200 IM
|6
|1:56.36
|748
|400 IM
|9
|4:10.43
|689
|200 Fly
|14
|1:59.12
|620
|
|Kan, Natalie
|JR
|50
|50 Free
|13
|22.57
|684
|100 Fly
|7
|53.2
|673
|100 Free
|14
|49.23
|680
|
|Kaufmann, Noell
|JR
|49
|100 Fly
|11
|52.95
|689
|100 Back
|10
|53.15
|674
|200 Back
|11
|1:55.58
|664
|
|Milligan, Kiarr
|FR
|46
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|314.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|329.9
|
|Platform Diving
|24
|208.05
|
|
|Liang, Christey
|FR
|43
|500 Free
|31
|4:55.2
|519
|200 Free
|9
|1:45.82
|702
|100 Free
|7
|48.8
|715
|
|Glass, Megan E
|SR
|39
|500 Free
|16
|4:49.2
|611
|200 Free
|13
|1:46.89
|661
|100 Free
|13
|49.17
|685
|
|Ackerman, Kathr
|JR
|38
|500 Free
|21
|4:47.45
|636
|400 IM
|7
|4:11.55
|672
|1650 Free
|16
|16:46.7
|502
|
|Newman, Claire
|JR
|37
|50 Free
|12
|22.47
|701
|200 Free
|16
|1:47.66
|631
|100 Free
|16
|49.63
|647
|
|Donan, Claire E
|JR
|28
|200 IM
|12
|1:59.17
|664
|200 Breast
|14
|2:13.8
|620
|
|Shanley, Kathry
|SO
|28
|500 Free
|14
|4:46.23
|652
|200 Free
|32
|1:49.1
|573
|1650 Free
|12
|16:19.11
|625
|
|Francis, Riley
|FR
|27
|500 Free
|17
|4:45.03
|669
|200 Free
|12
|1:46.86
|662
|100 Free
|22
|49.71
|641
|
|Chung, Casey A
|JR
|26
|50 Free
|23
|23.11
|589
|100 Back
|14
|53.8
|636
|200 Back
|16
|1:58.47
|583
|
|Johnson, Evie
|SO
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|27
|240.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|278.25
|
|Platform Diving
|17
|228.8
|
|
|Venter, Mariell
|SR
|7
|200 IM
|27
|2:01.62
|589
|100 Back
|29
|54.92
|568
|200 Back
|18
|1:57.16
|621
|
|Peters, Taylor
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|30
|228.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|31
|237.85
|
|Platform Diving
|26
|197.9
|
|
Wisconsin
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Carlson, Abby G
|SO
|75
|500 Free
|1
|4:38.15
|765
|200 Free
|4
|1:44.29
|764
|100 Free
|10
|48.96
|702
|
|McConagha, Mack
|SO
|68
|100 Fly
|10
|52.59
|713
|100 Back
|6
|52.45
|715
|200 Back
|3
|1:53.77
|713
|
|Jump, Mallory K
|SR
|68
|200 IM
|10
|1:57.83
|703
|100 Fly
|4
|52.15
|742
|200 Fly
|5
|1:56.36
|708
|
|McKenna, Paige
|SO
|66
|500 Free
|5
|4:40.98
|724
|200 Free
|17
|1:46.79
|665
|1650 Free
|1
|15:46.9
|755
|
|Moore, Elizabet
|SR
|62
|200 IM
|13
|1:59.36
|658
|100 Breast
|8
|1:00.62
|690
|200 Breast
|4
|2:09.05
|737
|
|Stoneburg, Blai
|FR
|61
|500 Free
|7
|4:42.54
|703
|200 Free
|6
|1:45.92
|698
|1650 Free
|13
|16:21.38
|616
|
|Dunn, Callahan
|JR
|55
|200 IM
|9
|1:57.58
|711
|400 IM
|6
|4:11.46
|673
|200 Breast
|16
|2:13.9
|617
|
|Bacon, Phoebe M
|JR
|55
|200 IM
|2
|1:55.06
|790
|100 Back
|3
|51.96
|744
|
|Ozkan, Hazal
|FR
|51
|200 IM
|14
|1:59.57
|652
|100 Breast
|6
|59.97
|728
|200 Breast
|13
|2:13.63
|624
|
|McClintock, Kat
|SO
|32
|200 IM
|17
|1:58.67
|678
|400 IM
|11
|4:13.85
|638
|200 Breast
|18
|2:14.76
|595
|
|Lindorfer, Aliv
|SR
|27
|500 Free
|18
|4:45.24
|666
|1650 Free
|9
|16:17.21
|633
|200 Fly
|25
|2:01.73
|530
|
|Braun, Elle B
|JR
|22
|500 Free
|20
|4:47.42
|636
|200 Free
|38
|1:50.42
|514
|1650 Free
|10
|16:17.71
|631
|
|Wanezek, Abby
|FR
|16
|50 Free
|30
|23.06
|598
|100 Back
|18
|53.78
|637
|100 Free
|17
|49.06
|694
|
|Seigal, Mikayla
|SR
|15
|500 Free
|40
|5:01.16
|416
|100 Fly
|25
|54.87
|559
|200 Fly
|12
|1:58.92
|627
|
|Ecker, Emily D
|JR
|13
|500 Free
|25
|4:50.73
|589
|200 Free
|42
|1:50.97
|489
|1650 Free
|14
|16:30.53
|577
|
|Schoof, Kaylyn
|JR
|9
|100 Fly
|32
|55.54
|509
|100 Back
|22
|54.24
|610
|200 Back
|19
|1:57.82
|602
|
|Bercutt, Natali
|SO
|7
|50 Free
|61
|28.88
|2
|100 Breast
|18
|1:02.50
|582
|200 Breast
|30
|2:22.04
|371
|
|Fiske, Sophie A
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|42
|23.41
|533
|200 Free
|46
|1:51.77
|451
|100 Free
|30
|50.36
|587
|
Minnesota
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Van Berkom, Meg
|JR
|82
|200 IM
|3
|1:55.67
|770
|400 IM
|2
|4:04.86
|775
|200 Fly
|3
|1:55.14
|748
|
|Zhu, Joy
|SR
|66
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|314.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|349.35
|
|Platform Diving
|14
|243.35
|
|
|Del Angel Penic
|FR
|65
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|293.5
|
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|303.0
|
|Platform Diving
|3
|307.25
|
|
|Rodriguez River
|JR
|46
|100 Back
|7
|52.89
|689
|200 Back
|7
|1:55.12
|677
|
|Phillip, Megan
|JR
|36
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|281.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|18
|273.6
|
|Platform Diving
|18
|228.4
|
|
|Cornish, Hannah
|SO
|33
|50 Free
|10
|22.3
|731
|200 Free
|24
|1:49.42
|559
|100 Free
|12
|49.16
|685
|
|Lezer, Emma J
|SR
|32
|200 IM
|44
|2:05.46
|453
|100 Breast
|11
|1:00.79
|681
|200 Breast
|11
|2:13.01
|639
|
|Drabot, Grace A
|FR
|29
|500 Free
|36
|4:58.01
|472
|400 IM
|10
|4:13.09
|649
|200 Breast
|15
|2:13.87
|618
|
|Bloomer, Olivia
|SR
|20.5
|50 Free
|14
|22.63
|673
|100 Fly
|19
|54.27
|602
|100 Free
|23
|49.76
|637
|
|Albrecht, Addie
|FR
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|242.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|278.1
|
|Platform Diving
|20
|222.25
|
|
|Butler, Rachel
|SR
|18
|200 IM
|20
|2:00.4
|627
|400 IM
|21
|4:19.19
|552
|200 Back
|17
|1:57.02
|625
|
|Kennedy, Eliot
|SO
|18
|500 Free
|23
|4:50.74
|589
|400 IM
|28
|4:24.37
|455
|1650 Free
|11
|16:18.98
|626
|
|Yablonski, Ava
|FR
|15
|100 Fly
|17
|53.47
|655
|100 Back
|19
|53.86
|633
|200 Fly
|28
|2:01.98
|521
|
|Jongman, Indy
|JR
|14
|50 Free
|48
|23.69
|476
|100 Back
|28
|54.82
|574
|200 Back
|13
|1:56.62
|636
|
|Summit, Maggie
|SR
|12
|50 Free
|16
|22.69
|663
|200 Free
|29
|1:48.9
|581
|100 Free
|24
|49.77
|636
|
|Sullivan, Kate
|SR
|12
|500 Free
|15
|4:48.56
|620
|200 Free
|30
|1:49.05
|575
|100 Free
|39
|50.82
|546
|
|Johnson, Faith
|FR
|7
|100 Fly
|27
|54.97
|552
|100 Back
|21
|54.2
|613
|200 Back
|22
|1:58.56
|580
|
|Osero, Avrianna
|JR
|7
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|257.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|43
|189.4
|
|
|Lamonica, Kate
|SO
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|29
|231.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|41
|203.85
|
|Platform Diving
|22
|217.45
|
|
|Urkiel, Molly A
|JR
|0
|100 Breast
|30
|1:04.03
|484
|
|McGinty, Jordan
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|35
|2:03.4
|529
|200 Free
|49
|1:52.35
|422
|100 Free
|50
|51.88
|444
|
Northwestern
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Guevara, Miriam
|SR
|78
|100 Fly
|3
|51.59
|782
|100 Back
|5
|52.34
|721
|200 Fly
|4
|1:55.82
|726
|
|Strouse, Ashley
|SO
|67
|500 Free
|9
|4:42.23
|707
|200 Free
|5
|1:45.72
|706
|100 Free
|8
|48.81
|714
|
|Brunzell, Hanna
|SR
|50
|200 IM
|23
|2:01.1
|605
|100 Breast
|5
|59.76
|740
|200 Breast
|7
|2:10.11
|711
|
|Murdock, Justin
|SO
|40
|100 Back
|11
|53.44
|657
|200 Back
|6
|1:54.99
|680
|
|Hopkins, Markie
|SR
|39
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|289.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|37
|224.3
|
|Platform Diving
|6
|276.4
|
|
|Mull, Lola G
|JR
|38
|500 Free
|12
|4:44.33
|678
|200 Free
|35
|1:49.83
|541
|1650 Free
|7
|16:14.35
|645
|
|Patrick, Jaye D
|SR
|30
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|288.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|28
|254.95
|
|Platform Diving
|11
|271.2
|
|
|Ervin, Lindsay
|FR
|22
|50 Free
|19
|22.82
|641
|100 Back
|33
|55.82
|507
|100 Free
|11
|49.1
|690
|
|Brennan, Jamie
|FR
|17.5
|200 IM
|16
|1:59.86
|643
|200 Free
|18
|1:47.35
|643
|200 Fly
|29
|2:02.03
|519
|
|Hagler, Carolyn
|SR
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|21
|252.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|248.35
|
|Platform Diving
|35
|166.6
|
|
|Larson, Ally D
|SR
|16
|50 Free
|25
|22.93
|622
|200 Free
|15
|1:47.51
|637
|100 Free
|21
|49.61
|649
|
|Parsons, Leah M
|SR
|12
|1 mtr Diving
|31
|225.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|27
|256.4
|
|Platform Diving
|15
|206.4
|
|
|Yu, Audrey
|FR
|12
|50 Free
|18
|22.7
|661
|100 Breast
|20
|1:02.67
|572
|100 Free
|37
|50.74
|553
|
|Wagner, Annika
|JR
|9
|200 IM
|26
|2:01.55
|591
|100 Breast
|17
|1:02.46
|585
|200 Breast
|33
|2:23.3
|330
|
|Erdemli, Roza R
|SR
|7.5
|100 Fly
|21
|54.59
|580
|200 Fly
|21
|2:01.94
|522
|
|Shimizu-Bowers,
|FR
|7
|500 Free
|27
|4:52.55
|561
|400 IM
|20
|4:18.8
|558
|200 Fly
|23
|2:02.68
|494
|
|Sancho, Ines
|FR
|1
|200 IM
|47
|2:08.34
|340
|100 Breast
|24
|1:04.11
|478
|200 Breast
|28
|2:19.02
|471
|
|Groysman, Yulia
|SR
|0
|100 Free
|47
|51.61
|471
|
|Lim, Shauntel
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|221.15
|
|3 mtr Diving
|40
|217.5
|
|
|Huddleston, Ril
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|31
|23.14
|584
|100 Back
|30
|55.32
|542
|100 Free
|36
|50.7
|557
|
|Lanning, Macken
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|34
|4:56.6
|496
|100 Back
|34
|55.96
|498
|200 Back
|26
|1:59.16
|562
|
Purdue
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|McAfee, Sophia
|SO
|67
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|296.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|347.3
|
|Platform Diving
|5
|294.3
|
|
|Wright, Daryn
|FR
|57
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|313.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|339.75
|
|Platform Diving
|10
|306.1
|
|
|Vieta, Maycey
|SR
|35
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|270.65
|
|Platform Diving
|1
|318.3
|
|
|Sonnenberg, Jen
|JR
|30
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|257.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|339.7
|
|Platform Diving
|28
|193.95
|
|
|Merriman, Maggi
|SR
|29
|3 mtr Diving
|24
|268.05
|
|Platform Diving
|2
|309.35
|
|
|Turner, Lindsay
|SR
|24
|50 Free
|49
|23.7
|474
|100 Fly
|18
|54.01
|620
|200 Fly
|10
|1:58.46
|641
|
|Simons, Kaitlin
|FR
|19
|1 mtr Diving
|22
|249.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|301.4
|
|Platform Diving
|31
|179.75
|
|
|Folcik, Masy R
|JR
|12
|50 Free
|62
|29.22
|1
|100 Breast
|16
|1:02.51
|582
|200 Breast
|24
|2:16.88
|536
|
|Hill, Hannah
|SO
|9
|50 Free
|17
|22.56
|686
|100 Free
|34
|50.66
|560
|
|Mattice, Reagan
|FR
|9
|500 Free
|33
|4:56.46
|499
|200 Free
|43
|1:51.31
|473
|1650 Free
|17
|16:47.02
|500
|
|Beavon, Kate J
|SR
|5
|500 Free
|26
|4:51.38
|579
|200 Free
|40
|1:50.79
|497
|1650 Free
|20
|16:51.8
|476
|
|Wiuff, Cecilie
|SO
|3.5
|100 Fly
|29
|55.2
|535
|200 Free
|53
|1:55.53
|271
|200 Fly
|21
|2:01.94
|522
|
|Bowen, Kendra
|SR
|3
|50 Free
|36
|23.22
|569
|200 Free
|22
|1:47.94
|620
|100 Free
|25
|49.93
|623
|
|Erlandson, Maha
|SO
|3
|200 IM
|39
|2:04.35
|495
|100 Breast
|27
|1:03.95
|489
|200 Breast
|22
|2:16.32
|552
|
|Love, Maggie E
|SO
|3
|200 IM
|33
|2:03.33
|531
|100 Breast
|22
|1:02.83
|562
|100 Free
|29
|50.27
|594
|
|Rossi, Angelina
|JR
|2
|50 Free
|60
|25.79
|113
|100 Breast
|23
|1:03.65
|509
|200 Breast
|32
|2:22.93
|342
|
|Greaves, Madeli
|SO
|1
|400 IM
|24
|4:23.58
|471
|200 Fly
|32
|2:02.85
|487
|
|Hardy, Brinly C
|FR
|1
|50 Free
|54
|24.18
|373
|100 Fly
|30
|55.46
|515
|200 Fly
|24
|2:04.4
|426
|
|Berglund, Mered
|JR
|0
|100 Fly
|37
|56.2
|456
|100 Free
|54
|52.58
|373
|
|Marcukaitis, Ab
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|58
|24.83
|246
|100 Back
|31
|55.42
|535
|200 Back
|34
|2:02.8
|439
|
|Schreder, Kenda
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|29
|23.05
|600
|100 Free
|40
|50.83
|545
|
Rutgers
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Egorova, Valeri
|FR
|40
|500 Free
|29
|4:54.49
|531
|100 Back
|9
|52.5
|712
|200 Back
|9
|1:54.14
|703
|
|Chichaikina, So
|SR
|38
|50 Free
|22
|23.07
|597
|200 Free
|14
|1:47.21
|649
|200 Fly
|8
|1:57.46
|673
|
|Murtagh, Madiso
|GR
|38
|500 Free
|11
|4:44.22
|680
|200 Free
|27
|1:48.76
|587
|1650 Free
|8
|16:15.36
|641
|
|Trueb, Savana
|SR
|31
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|268.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|21
|270.75
|
|Platform Diving
|12
|258.85
|
|
|Kimmel, Rachel
|GS
|18
|200 IM
|36
|2:03.44
|527
|100 Breast
|15
|1:01.67
|631
|200 Breast
|19
|2:15.08
|586
|
|Maksimova, Sofi
|SO
|16
|50 Free
|11
|22.36
|720
|100 Fly
|40
|57.38
|357
|100 Free
|31
|50.39
|584
|
|Piesko, Martyna
|FR
|15
|100 Fly
|14
|53.72
|639
|100 Back
|23
|54.8
|576
|200 Back
|32
|2:01.02
|502
|
|Ford, Sephora
|FR
|14
|Platform Diving
|13
|254.6
|
|
|Celik, Tina
|JR
|14
|200 IM
|33
|2:03.33
|531
|100 Breast
|13
|1:01.43
|645
|200 Breast
|26
|2:18.35
|492
|
|Prasanto, Holly
|SO
|10
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|255.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|271.6
|
|Platform Diving
|25
|204.1
|
|
|Scarabelli, Ali
|GS
|7.5
|200 Free
|18
|1:47.35
|643
|100 Back
|24
|55.01
|562
|200 Back
|29
|2:00.77
|510
|
|Vittorioso, Giu
|SO
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|36
|215.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|29
|242.15
|
|Platform Diving
|19
|227.15
|
|
|Schinsky, Ellie
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|41
|57.94
|312
|100 Back
|37
|57.19
|407
|200 Fly
|36
|2:05.08
|398
|
|Douglass, Jenna
|GR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|35
|219.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|39
|218.0
|
|
|Bartoszewicz, J
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|50
|23.72
|470
|200 Free
|47
|1:52.27
|426
|100 Free
|48
|51.67
|465
|
|Ghidini, Giulia
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|47
|23.68
|478
|200 Free
|37
|1:50.16
|526
|100 Free
|41
|50.9
|539
|
|Kostromina, Vik
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|49
|2:09.51
|296
|100 Fly
|36
|56.0
|472
|200 Fly
|30
|2:02.72
|492
|
|Lang, Katherine
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|48
|2:09.06
|313
|400 IM
|32
|4:39.12
|173
|200 Breast
|35
|2:25.04
|274
|
|Weber, Yael
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|45
|5:11.05
|245
|200 Free
|56
|1:57.50
|193
|1650 Free
|27
|17:27.36
|287
|
|Weaver, Grace
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|41
|5:03.89
|367
|400 IM
|31
|4:33.66
|268
|1650 Free
|25
|17:17.54
|339
|
Penn State
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Wils, Daphne
|JR
|49
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|311.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|330.9
|
|Platform Diving
|37
|51.2
|
|
|Harvey, Emma
|SR
|35
|50 Free
|15
|22.67
|667
|100 Fly
|13
|53.52
|652
|100 Back
|17
|53.44
|657
|
|Meisner, Cather
|FR
|26
|500 Free
|22
|4:47.68
|632
|200 Free
|7
|1:45.96
|697
|100 Free
|26
|50.0
|617
|
|Henderson, Abby
|JR
|24
|200 IM
|19
|2:00.04
|638
|400 IM
|14
|4:16.06
|603
|200 Back
|20
|1:57.88
|600
|
|Jack, Liv G
|GS
|15
|50 Free
|27
|22.97
|615
|100 Breast
|12
|1:01.41
|646
|100 Free
|33
|50.64
|562
|
|Carson, Molly
|SO
|12
|50 Free
|35
|23.2
|573
|100 Back
|15
|53.89
|631
|200 Back
|27
|1:59.56
|550
|
|Moore, Morgan P
|FR
|12
|500 Free
|35
|4:57.16
|487
|1650 Free
|15
|16:42.45
|522
|
|Stanford, Cat
|JR
|11
|50 Free
|20
|22.93
|622
|200 Free
|34
|1:49.27
|565
|100 Free
|19
|49.34
|671
|
|Loughlin, Casey
|JR
|9
|100 Back
|20
|54.01
|624
|200 Back
|21
|1:58.02
|596
|200 Fly
|34
|2:04.72
|413
|
|Rinn, Morgan
|JR
|9
|500 Free
|30
|4:54.97
|523
|400 IM
|26
|4:23.47
|473
|200 Fly
|17
|1:58.61
|637
|
|Meisner, Julia
|FR
|7
|200 IM
|28
|2:01.93
|579
|400 IM
|18
|4:16.54
|596
|200 Fly
|27
|2:01.97
|521
|
|Marlin, Courtne
|SR
|6
|500 Free
|37
|4:59.14
|452
|400 IM
|25
|4:22.81
|485
|1650 Free
|19
|16:48.29
|494
|
|Amdor, Abbie
|SR
|5
|50 Free
|28
|23.02
|606
|200 Free
|26
|1:48.72
|588
|100 Free
|20
|49.55
|654
|
|Rydland, Kylie
|JR
|4
|100 Breast
|31
|1:04.39
|459
|200 Breast
|21
|2:15.89
|564
|
|Brinker, Mary
|JR
|4
|50 Free
|21
|22.99
|611
|100 Free
|28
|50.22
|599
|
|Meadway, Shanno
|SR
|3
|200 IM
|30
|2:02.45
|561
|400 IM
|23
|4:20.84
|523
|200 Back
|24
|1:58.72
|576
|
|Matthias, Brook
|GS
|1
|100 Fly
|24
|54.98
|551
|200 Fly
|35
|2:04.99
|402
|
|Wei, Wei
|SR
|1
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|248.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|32
|237.35
|
|Platform Diving
|34
|171.4
|
|
|Tiskus, Ellie A
|SR
|1
|50 Free
|24
|23.14
|584
|100 Free
|32
|50.61
|565
|
Nebraska
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Stott, Shannon
|SR
|67
|500 Free
|8
|4:44.45
|677
|200 Free
|8
|1:46.54
|674
|200 Fly
|7
|1:57.36
|676
|
|Jorgenson, Gene
|FR
|47
|500 Free
|13
|4:45.02
|669
|400 IM
|17
|4:15.95
|605
|1650 Free
|6
|16:13.54
|648
|
|Randby, Jojo M
|SO
|38
|50 Free
|45
|23.54
|507
|100 Breast
|7
|1:00.07
|722
|200 Breast
|12
|2:13.25
|633
|
|Hall, Maia
|SO
|37
|200 IM
|32
|2:03.08
|540
|100 Breast
|10
|1:00.76
|682
|200 Breast
|9
|2:11.63
|673
|
|Barton, Sarah M
|JR
|25
|200 IM
|21
|2:00.82
|614
|400 IM
|13
|4:15.6
|611
|200 Fly
|18
|1:59.46
|609
|
|Livingston, Ber
|SR
|19
|200 IM
|23
|2:01.38
|596
|400 IM
|16
|4:19.11
|553
|200 Fly
|19
|2:01.36
|543
|
|McCracken, Sydn
|SO
|6
|200 IM
|36
|2:03.44
|527
|100 Breast
|21
|1:02.72
|569
|200 Breast
|23
|2:16.82
|538
|
|Rosenthal, Moll
|SR
|5
|500 Free
|24
|4:53.84
|541
|200 Free
|44
|1:51.52
|463
|1650 Free
|21
|16:57.11
|448
|
|Kucera, Alexa J
|JR
|3
|100 Fly
|22
|54.6
|579
|200 Free
|36
|1:50.09
|529
|200 Fly
|26
|2:01.84
|526
|
|Clairmont, Kels
|FR
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|38
|213.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|25
|257.25
|
|Platform Diving
|23
|208.1
|
|
|Cairns, Caitlin
|JR
|2
|50 Free
|52
|23.91
|430
|100 Fly
|23
|54.85
|561
|100 Free
|51
|52.09
|423
|
|Donahue, Gabrie
|JR
|1
|200 IM
|24
|2:02.82
|549
|100 Back
|25
|54.49
|595
|100 Free
|45
|51.29
|502
|
|Kilpatrick, Kat
|SR
|1
|500 Free
|43
|5:06.39
|322
|200 Free
|55
|1:57.09
|208
|1650 Free
|24
|17:16.63
|344
|
|Hinze, Reagan M
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|33
|219.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|33
|236.55
|
|
|Marchi, Giulia
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|51
|23.8
|453
|200 Free
|39
|1:50.47
|512
|100 Free
|44
|51.17
|513
|
|Barth, Kaitlyn
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|46
|23.6
|494
|100 Fly
|27
|54.97
|552
|100 Free
|52
|52.14
|418
|
|Haimes, Emily R
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|37
|23.24
|565
|100 Fly
|35
|55.88
|482
|100 Free
|38
|50.76
|551
|
|Ronquillio, Mad
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|42
|2:04.97
|471
|100 Back
|32
|55.8
|509
|200 Back
|25
|1:58.81
|573
|
|Lloyd, Madison
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|38
|2:04.14
|502
|400 IM
|29
|4:26.1
|420
|200 Back
|31
|2:00.98
|503
|
Iowa
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Pauly, Geneva M
|FR
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|262.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|248.2
|
|Platform Diving
|27
|194.6
|
|
|Martin, Scarlet
|FR
|11
|100 Fly
|16
|53.96
|623
|100 Back
|35
|56.5
|458
|200 Fly
|33
|2:04.69
|414
|
|Woodward, Laine
|FR
|4
|1 mtr Diving
|23
|249.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|23
|268.4
|
|
|O’Brien, Alix A
|SO
|3
|500 Free
|39
|5:00.98
|419
|400 IM
|30
|4:32.68
|286
|1650 Free
|22
|17:01.98
|423
|
|Gilbertson, Ken
|SR
|2
|50 Free
|32
|23.16
|580
|100 Back
|27
|54.59
|589
|200 Back
|23
|1:58.70
|576
|
|Schreiber, Sher
|5Y
|0
|100 Fly
|44
|58.73
|251
|100 Breast
|32
|1:04.50
|451
|200 Breast
|34
|2:24.39
|295
|
|Asay, Olivia R
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|42
|57.96
|310
|100 Back
|40
|59.39
|248
|200 Fly
|37
|2:07.9
|287
|
|Anglin, Daniell
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|41
|192.1
|
|
|Hartley, Claire
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|37
|214.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|36
|227.45
|
|Platform Diving
|30
|183.9
|
|
|Ballard, Sarah
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|28
|237.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|38
|223.55
|
|
|Wooden, Emily P
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|59
|25.01
|216
|100 Fly
|45
|59.4
|206
|200 Fly
|39
|2:10.29
|206
|
|Stone, Madison
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|57
|24.7
|269
|200 Free
|52
|1:54.46
|320
|100 Free
|57
|53.82
|257
|
|Pfeiffer, Anna
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|56
|24.47
|313
|100 Back
|39
|58.66
|298
|200 Back
|37
|2:06.85
|288
|
|Black, Maddie T
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|55
|24.42
|323
|100 Back
|41
|59.63
|233
|100 Free
|56
|53.29
|304
|
|Pedersen, Molly
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|53
|23.92
|427
|200 Free
|45
|1:51.76
|451
|100 Free
|55
|52.65
|366
|
|Wendel, Leslie
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|50
|2:12.74
|188
|100 Fly
|43
|58.57
|263
|200 Fly
|38
|2:08.3
|273
|
|Olesiak, Aleksa
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|45
|2:06.12
|427
|100 Breast
|27
|1:03.95
|489
|200 Breast
|27
|2:18.36
|491
|
|Kupcova, Sabina
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|29
|2:02.06
|574
|200 Free
|28
|1:48.87
|582
|100 Free
|35
|50.67
|559
|
|O’Malley, Mered
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|44
|5:08.61
|284
|200 Free
|54
|1:56.12
|246
|1650 Free
|28
|17:41.24
|220
|
|Ozkazanc, Sila
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|38
|5:00.72
|424
|1650 Free
|26
|17:24.02
|304
|200 Back
|36
|2:04.77
|365
|
Illinois
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Jass, Sara
|FR
|18
|200 IM
|22
|2:00.97
|609
|400 IM
|19
|4:17.42
|582
|200 Breast
|17
|2:14.4
|604
|
|Haworth, Kaleig
|SR
|11
|200 IM
|41
|2:04.9
|474
|100 Breast
|19
|1:02.61
|576
|200 Breast
|20
|2:15.77
|567
|
|Bognar, Cara A
|JR
|10
|400 IM
|22
|4:19.48
|547
|1650 Free
|23
|17:02.12
|422
|200 Fly
|20
|2:01.92
|523
|
|Stoll, Sydney J
|SO
|7
|200 IM
|18
|1:59.73
|647
|200 Free
|33
|1:49.17
|570
|200 Back
|28
|1:59.58
|549
|
|Dorshorst, Liv
|FR
|7
|500 Free
|28
|4:53.81
|542
|200 Free
|41
|1:50.80
|497
|1650 Free
|18
|16:47.37
|498
|
|Aegerter, Hanna
|SR
|0
|200 Free
|51
|1:53.97
|343
|100 Back
|38
|57.29
|399
|200 Back
|29
|2:00.77
|510
|
|Wendel, Alexis
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|33
|55.75
|492
|100 Back
|36
|56.91
|428
|200 Fly
|31
|2:02.82
|488
|
|Salafatinos, At
|SR
|0
|100 Fly
|26
|54.92
|556
|100 Back
|26
|54.59
|589
|200 Back
|33
|2:02.3
|457
|
|Manos, Abigail
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|42
|182.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|42
|203.65
|
|Platform Diving
|32
|178.85
|
|
|Young, Erin
|SR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|40
|201.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|34
|236.3
|
|Platform Diving
|36
|165.75
|
|
|Michael, Taylor
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|39
|202.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|26
|256.6
|
|Platform Diving
|33
|173.6
|
|
|Michael, Brooke
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|34
|219.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|30
|241.25
|
|
|Lynch, Mariclai
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|64
|29.62
|0
|100 Breast
|29
|1:03.97
|488
|200 Breast
|25
|2:17.36
|522
|
|Kale, Divya D
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|63
|29.38
|1
|100 Breast
|26
|1:03.9
|492
|200 Breast
|31
|2:22.61
|352
|
|Olson, Lily M
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|42
|23.41
|533
|100 Fly
|34
|55.82
|486
|100 Free
|53
|52.41
|390
|
|Kuehne, Logan C
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|41
|23.4
|535
|100 Fly
|39
|56.66
|417
|100 Free
|46
|51.57
|475
|
|Bludgen, Laurel
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|40
|23.35
|544
|200 Free
|48
|1:52.31
|424
|100 Free
|42
|50.96
|533
|
|Guerra, Isabell
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|37
|23.24
|565
|100 Fly
|30
|55.46
|515
|100 Free
|49
|51.72
|460
|
|Umhofer, Jane
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|46
|2:06.65
|407
|100 Breast
|25
|1:03.85
|496
|200 Breast
|29
|2:20.03
|438
|
|Canos-Cervera,
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|42
|5:05.71
|335
|100 Fly
|38
|56.4
|439
|200 Free
|50
|1:52.46
|417
|