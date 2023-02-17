2023 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day Three Prelims Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Welcome to day three of the 2023 Women’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships! This morning’s action will include prelims of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. After the conclusion of swimming this morning, there will be prelims of 3-meter diving.

A tight team battle is brewing at the top as we head into the penultimate day of the meet, so performances this morning could really set the tone for tonight.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2

Ohio State – 441 Indiana – 429.5 Michigan – 423.5 Wisconsin – 347 Minnesota – 297 Northwestern – 244 Penn State – 200 Rutgers – 188 Nebraska – 164 Purdue – 151 Iowa – 107 Illinois – 106

Unlike yesterday, there will be many defending champions in the pool. In fact, only one of the event winners from last year won’t be racing today. That swimmer is former Michigan Wolverine Maggie MacNeil, who won the 100 fly last year and is now a grad transfer at LSU. MacNeil notably won the 100 fly at the SEC Championships last night, setting a new SEC Record in the process.

Outside of that, Minnesota’s Megan Van Berkom won the 400 IM last year right in the middle of her breakout meet. She enters this morning as the top seed in the event as well. Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer won the 200 free last year in a very tight race with Indiana’s Anna Peplowski, both of whom will be racing today. Fulmer is the top seed this morning, coming off a blistering 46.53 anchor on OSU’s 400 medley relay last night.

Another Buckeye, Hannah Bach, is here to defend her title from last year in the 100 breast as well. Bach isn’t the top seed in the 100 breast this morning, instead coming in at #4. The top seed this morning is Indiana’s Noelle Peplowski.

The 100 back will see Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon attempt to defend her title too. Bacon comes in as the top seed this morning with a 51.40, which notably is under the pool record of 51.52.

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record – 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (2020)

(2020) Pool Record – 49.57, Maggie MacNeil (2019)

(2019) 2022 Champion – Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.74

(Michigan), 49.74 NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.92

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 52.35

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

Meet Record – 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (2012)

Pool Record – 4:03.64, Lindsay Clary (2016)

2022 Champion – Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota), 4:03.45

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 4:11.60

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record – 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey (2019)

Pool Record – 1:43.51, Siobhan Haughey (2016)

2022 Champion – Amy Fulmer (Ohio State), 1:43.73

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:42.84

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 1:45.42

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record – 55.88, Lilly King (2019)

Pool Record – 57.35, Lilly King (2016)

2022 Champion – Hannah Bach (Ohio State), 57.61

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 59.87

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record – 49.70, Beata Nelson (2020)

Pool Record – 51.52, Kate Zubkova (2009)

2022 Champion – Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin), 51.58

(Wisconsin), 51.58 NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.89

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 52.46

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS: