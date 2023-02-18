2023 Women’s MVC Championships: Missouri State Leads, Morse Cracks 100 BR MVC Record

2023 Women’s MVC Championships

February 15-18, 2023

Iowa City, Iowa

SCY (25 yards)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (6x)

Live results on MeetMobile: “2023 MVC Swimming & Diving Championships”

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

FRIDAY RESULTS

Defending champions Missouri State continue to hold on to a commanding lead in the team standings after day three. Behind them, Indiana State jumped Illinois State to move to the 2nd position with one day left of competition.

Sami Roemer from Missouri State opened the evening up with a victory in the 100 fly. She recorded a personal best time of 53.31, topping Indiana State’s Margaret Gray by six-tenths (53.91).

Missouri State kept their momentum going in the 400 IM where Lily DeSpain recorded a big best time to win in 4:17.90. Southern Illinois grabbed the next two spots with Olivia Herron and Karen Rodriguez Cardenas clocking times of 4:18.34 and 4:21.21, respectively.

Illinois State’s Emma Feltzer decisively won the 200 freestyle, as she touched first by nearly a second at 1:48.21 for a new program record. Missouri State’s Anna Lucas was the only other athlete to break the 1:50-barrier, as she took 2nd in 1:49.17.

Illinois State made it two in a row as Madyson Morse put on a dominating performance in the 100 breaststroke. She broke the MVC conference and meet record in prelims with a 1:00.64, then lowered it again in finals to a 1:00.34. Her closest competitor was Mima Zaborska from Southern Illinois, who touched 2nd at 1:02.01.

Southern Illinois’ Celia Pulido successfully defended her MVC title in the 100 backstroke. She recorded a time of 52.88, which is about a tenth slower than she was at this meet last year. Behind Pulido was a tight race for second, as her teammate Lucia Romero Endolz out-touched Amber Finke by 0.05 for a 54.40.

Evansville’s Madison Rollett secured a victory in the 3-meter diving event. She topped the field by over 18 points with a final score of 256.95.

Missouri State’s 400 medley relay team of Kelly Sego (55.35), Cabrini Johnson (1:01.52), Roemer (52.81), and Jordan Wenner (49.49) touched first at 3:39.37, just a few tenths slower than their entry time. Indiana State and Marshall grabbed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Team Scores Through Day 3: