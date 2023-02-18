2023 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

SATURDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

Princeton finished Day 3 in the lead by 231 points, with protracted battles going on for second place (between Harvard and Yale) and fourth place (among Brown, Columbia, and Penn). Much of the team race will shake out in prelims this morning. Harvard has four divers in the A final of the 3-meter event, while Penn is expected to score in the triple digits in the 1650 free. So far, both Princeton and Columbia have outscored their psych sheet seedings by over 100 points.

Day 4 will feature prelims of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Penn senior Anna Kalandadze is looking for her second title of the meet; after winning the 500 free she is the heavy favorite in the 1650. Princeton’s Isabella Korbly comes in the with the top time in the 200 back, but Samantha Shelton of Harvard is back to her freshman-year form and, after winning the 200 free on Friday night, she is hoping to end her senior year with another 200 back title. Nikki Vemena of Princeton is poised to be the lone triple-event winner of the meet if she adds the 100 free title to her 50 free and 100 fly wins. Princeton’s Eliza Brown is top seed in the 200 breast but it’s a crowded field and Yale’s Jessey Li, who won the 100 breast last night, is a favorite, as well. Yale’s Alex Massey is seeded first in the 200 fly, an event that Harvard’s Abigail Carr won last year.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 1:52.56 – Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard (2020)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:52.56 – Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard (2020)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:51.42 – Natalie Coughlin, Cal (2003)

NCAA A Standard: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

Top 8:

Harvard came away with a huge advantage in the 200 back, placing three in the A final and two more in the B final to exceed their psych sheet expectations by 60 points. Samantha Shelton, who won this event as a freshman, posted the top time of the morning in 1:55.66.

Meg Wheeler of Princeton won the first circle-seeded heat in 1:56.72, dropping four-tenths off her seed time. Yale’s Raime Jones was second but wound up being DQd, which is a big blow for the Bulldogs as they battle Harvard for second place. Columbia’s Grace Zhou improved her seed time by 2.3 seconds to finish second from out in lane 1 with 1:59.69.

Shelton was followed by teammate Anya Mostek (1:57.59) and Princeton’s Lisa Whitmire (1:57.89) in heat 3. Columbia’s Aziza Ganihanova took the final heat in 1:57.07, followed by Yale’s Quinn Murphy (1:58.32) and Princeton’s Isabella Korbly (1:58.73).

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 47.32 – Iszak Henig, Yale (2022)

Ivy Championships Record: 47.63 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2022)

Princeton Pool Record: 47.85 – Bella Hindley, Yale (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

Top 8:

Nikki Venema, Princeton – 48.53 Sabrina Johnston, Princeton – 49.36 Ophelia Pilkinton, Yale – 49.58 Morgan Lukinac, Brown – 49.77 Mandy Brenner, Harvard – 49.82 Emily MacDonald, Columbia – 49.87 Samantha Scott, Brown – 49.88 Priscilla Wongso, Cornell – 49.92

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 2:08.47 – Jaycee Yegher, Harvard (2020)

Ivy Championships Record: 2:08.47 – Jaycee Yegher, Harvard (2020)

Princeton Pool Record: 2:09.41 – Katie Meile, Columbia (2013)

NCAA A Standard: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 1:54.60 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:54.60 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:54.60 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

NCAA A Standard: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Top 8: