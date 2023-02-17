2023 Women’s Ivy Day 2 Up/Mid/Down: Brown, Dartmouth Making Moves

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

Defending Champions: Harvard University

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Brown, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Columbia had impressive mornings on Day 3 at the 2023 Women’s Ivy League Championships, each outscoring their pre-meet seeding by double digits. Brown picked up 51 points over expectations and will likely move from sixth place on Day 2 to fourth place tonight. Most notably, the Bears placed three swimmers in the 200 free A final: Morgan Lukinac, Kelly Dolce, and Anna Podurgiel.

Princeton, again, did a good job squeezing one extra swimmer (and in the 200 free, it was just one) into the A finals, effectively holding onto their position at the top of the leaderboard. The Tigers led the morning with 12 A finalists, including three in the three each in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 100 back. Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt and Meg Wheeler qualified 1-2 in the 400 IM and Nikki Venema led the heats in the 100 fly.

Harvard will have 19 finalists tonight, but Yale is expected to move past the Crimson into second place with their seven A finalists, including 1-2 in the 100 breast, Jessey Li and Ava Franks.

Dartmouth provided the biggest surprise of the morning when freshman Julianne Jones dropped 5.6 seconds in the 400 IM to make the A final from lane 8 in the first circle-seeded heat. Jones will provide much-needed points for the Big Green, whose 200 free relay suffered a DQ last night.

Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 7 9 3 19 Columbia 4 3 8 15 Cornell 1 5 4 10 Dartmouth 1 0 5 6 Harvard 6 6 7 19 Penn 2 6 6 14 Princeton 12 5 2 19 Yale 7 6 2 15

400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 3 0 4 Columbia 1 1 1 3 Cornell 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 1 0 1 2 Harvard 0 1 3 4 Penn 1 1 3 5 Princeton 3 0 0 3 Yale 1 2 0 3

100 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 0 2 Columbia 1 0 2 3 Cornell 1 1 0 2 Dartmouth 0 0 2 2 Harvard 1 2 1 4 Penn 0 1 1 2 Princeton 3 2 1 6 Yale 1 1 1 3

200 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 3 0 1 4 Columbia 1 0 3 4 Cornell 0 1 1 2 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 2 0 1 3 Penn 0 4 1 5 Princeton 1 2 0 3 Yale 1 1 1 3

100 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 3 1 4 Columbia 1 1 1 3 Cornell 0 1 2 3 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 2 1 1 4 Penn 1 0 1 2 Princeton 2 1 0 3 Yale 2 1 0 3

100 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 2 2 1 5 Columbia 0 1 1 2 Cornell 0 2 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 1 2 1 4 Penn 0 0 0 0 Princeton 3 0 1 4 Yale 2 1 0 3

Standings After Day 2