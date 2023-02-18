2023 Women’s Ivy League Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S IVY LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Princeton – 1023 Harvard – 794 Yale – 768.5 Brown – 607 Columbia 599 Penn – 521 Cornell – 366 Dartmouth – 182.5

The final session of the 2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships is here. Princeton holds a massive lead as we head into tonight and should have the meet sealed up quickly.

Princeton’s Nikki Venema clocked the top time of the morning by a wide margin in the 100 free, coming in at 48.53. She looks well positioned for another Ivy League title tonight.

Harvard’s Samantha Shelton was the top swimmer in the 200 back this morning by over a second, swimming a 1:55.66.

The 200 breast looks like it should be a good race between Yale’s Ava Franks and Princeton’s Margaux McDonald, as both swimmers went 2:12s this morning.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

Ivy League Record:

Ivy Championships Record: 15:57.34, Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)

Princeton Pool Record:

NCAA A Standard: 15:52.41

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 16:16.47

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Ivy League Record: 1:52.56 – Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard (2020)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:52.56 – Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard (2020)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:51.42 – Natalie Coughlin, Cal (2003)

NCAA A Standard: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Ivy League Record: 47.32 – Iszak Henig, Yale (2022)

Ivy Championships Record: 47.63 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2022)

Princeton Pool Record: 47.85 – Bella Hindley, Yale (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Ivy League Record: 2:08.47 – Jaycee Yegher, Harvard (2020)

Ivy Championships Record: 2:08.47 – Jaycee Yegher, Harvard (2020)

Princeton Pool Record: 2:09.41 – Katie Meile, Columbia (2013)

NCAA A Standard: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Ivy League Record: 1:54.60 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:54.60 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:54.60 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

NCAA A Standard: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING – FINALS

Ivy League Record:

Ivy Championships Record: 360.55, Caitlyn Chambers (Princeton, 2015)

Princeton Pool Record:

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

Ivy League Record:

Ivy Championships Record: 2020 — Harvard, 3:14.48

Princeton Pool Record:

NCAA A Standard: 3:14.10

NCAA B Standard: 3:16.32

RESULTS: