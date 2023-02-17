Princeton Downs 200 Free Relay Ivy Record with 1:29.22 on Day 2

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)

After winning three of the four individual events (200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving), Princeton wrapped up a stellar evening at DeNunzio Pool on Thursday night with an Ivy League, meet, pool, and school record in the 4×50 freestyle relay.

After Princeton placed all five of their entrants into the A final of the 50 free individual event, it seemed a foregone conclusion that they would put together a decent 200 free relay later in the evening session. Indeed, the Tigers combined the talents of 50 free champion Nikki Venema, runner-up Amelia Liu, fourth-place Ela Noble, and fifth-place Sabrina Johnston in the relay final.

Venema led off in 22.64, four-tenths slower than her winning time in the individual final but still the fastest lead-off in the field. Johnston followed with 21.94 to put the Tigers up by more than half a body length at the 100. It was her second sub-22 of the meet; she anchored the winning 200 medley relay on Wednesday night in 21.93. Liu took over on the third leg and split 22.32, keeping Princeton eight-tenths in front of second-place Yale. Noble anchored in 22.32, outsplitting the field and giving the Tigers a full body-length margin at the wall.

Yale finished second with Ophelia Pilkinton (23.06), Lindsey Wagner (22.34), Caroline McCurdy (22.34), and Jessey Li (22.58), who combined for 1:30.32, just off their Ivy League and school record of 1:29.66 from last year’s championships.

Notwithstanding Iszac Henig’s outstanding leadoff split of 22.29 last year, the Princeton won the next three legs by half a second, one-tenth, and two-tenths, respectively, for an overall improvement of four-tenths on Yale’s previous record.

Ivy League Record splits:

Yale 2022 Princeton 2023 1st leg Iszac Henig 22.29 Nikki Venema 22.64 2nd leg Lindsey Wagner 22.41 Sabrina Johnston 21.94 3rd leg Ophelia Pilkinton 22.43 Amelia Liu 22.32 4th leg Marissa Healy 22.53 Ela Noble 22.32 1:29.66 1:29.22

Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Record: 1:29.66 – Yale (2022)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:29.66 – Yale (2022)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:29.76 – Yale (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 1:28.43

Podium:

Princeton – 1:29.22 Yale – 1:30.32 Columbia – 1:30.91 Cornell – 1:31.19 Harvard – 1:31.52 Brown – 1:31.60 Penn – 1:32.43

