Princeton Downs 200 Free Relay Ivy Record with 1:29.22 on Day 2

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2022
- Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey
- Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN+)
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
After winning three of the four individual events (200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving), Princeton wrapped up a stellar evening at DeNunzio Pool on Thursday night with an Ivy League, meet, pool, and school record in the 4×50 freestyle relay.
After Princeton placed all five of their entrants into the A final of the 50 free individual event, it seemed a foregone conclusion that they would put together a decent 200 free relay later in the evening session. Indeed, the Tigers combined the talents of 50 free champion Nikki Venema, runner-up Amelia Liu, fourth-place Ela Noble, and fifth-place Sabrina Johnston in the relay final.
Venema led off in 22.64, four-tenths slower than her winning time in the individual final but still the fastest lead-off in the field. Johnston followed with 21.94 to put the Tigers up by more than half a body length at the 100. It was her second sub-22 of the meet; she anchored the winning 200 medley relay on Wednesday night in 21.93. Liu took over on the third leg and split 22.32, keeping Princeton eight-tenths in front of second-place Yale. Noble anchored in 22.32, outsplitting the field and giving the Tigers a full body-length margin at the wall.
Yale finished second with Ophelia Pilkinton (23.06), Lindsey Wagner (22.34), Caroline McCurdy (22.34), and Jessey Li (22.58), who combined for 1:30.32, just off their Ivy League and school record of 1:29.66 from last year’s championships.
Notwithstanding Iszac Henig’s outstanding leadoff split of 22.29 last year, the Princeton won the next three legs by half a second, one-tenth, and two-tenths, respectively, for an overall improvement of four-tenths on Yale’s previous record.
Ivy League Record splits:
|Yale 2022
|Princeton 2023
|1st leg
|Iszac Henig
|22.29
|Nikki Venema
|22.64
|2nd leg
|Lindsey Wagner
|22.41
|Sabrina Johnston
|21.94
|3rd leg
|Ophelia Pilkinton
|22.43
|Amelia Liu
|22.32
|4th leg
|Marissa Healy
|22.53
|Ela Noble
|22.32
|1:29.66
|1:29.22
Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final
- Ivy League Record: 1:29.66 – Yale (2022)
- Ivy Championships Record: 1:29.66 – Yale (2022)
- Princeton Pool Record: 1:29.76 – Yale (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 1:28.43
Podium:
- Princeton – 1:29.22
- Yale – 1:30.32
- Columbia – 1:30.91
- Cornell – 1:31.19
- Harvard – 1:31.52
- Brown – 1:31.60
- Penn – 1:32.43
Team Scores After Day 2
- Princeton – 573
- Harvard – 422
- Yale – 419
- Columbia – 359
- Penn – 312
- Brown – 248.5
- Cornell – 212
- Dartmouth – 100.5