2023 Patriot League Champs: Army Men Pass Navy, American Earns 1st Title in 12 Years

2023 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 15-18, 2023

Kinney Natatorium – Lewisburg, PA

25 Yards (SCY)

Defending Champions: Women: Navy (11x) Men Navy (18x)

Start Times: 10am (ET) prelims/6pm (ET) finals

Women’s Recap

American junior Mimi Watts won the 50 freestyle in decisive fashion, ripping 22.52 to give American University its first Patriot League title in 12 years. The last time the Eagles stood atop the podium was 2011, when the women won the 400 medley relay. Their last individual title was in 2010.

Watts’ time lowered her own school record by a full two-tenths. She set that time at last year’s conference meet, when she earned silver in this event. In addition to her school record and NCAA ‘B’ cut, Watts also won the race by a wide .41 second margin ahead of Army sophomore Meghan Cole. They were the only two in the field to break 23 seconds, as Maya Novack rounded out the podium in 23.43.

Heading into the final 50 of the 500 freestyle, Army freshman Molly Webber and Bucknell senior Sabrina Vumbacco were separated by just a tenth, with Vumbacco in the lead. Weber put in a huge final lap, splitting 27.55–half a second faster than Vumbacco–to earn the win in an Academy record of 4:47.90. Vumbacco traded up from bronze last year in a lifetime best 4:48.23.

Army pulled off another close win in the women’s 400 medley relay, beating rivals Navy 3:39.12 to 3:39.70. Layne Peterson led off the Black Knights in 55.20, before handing off to Aurelie Migault (1:01.04), Meghan Cole (53.19), and Clara Williams (49.69). Army held the lead the entire race, with Williams holding off a charging Tiffany Shields, who split 49.36 as anchor for the Midshipmen.

Last year, Lily Mead took silver in the 200 IM. This year, the Loyola junior is the league champion. She won the race in 1:58.45, just .08 seconds off her lifetime best from 2021. She won the race in dominant fashion as the only swimmer to break 2 minutes. Navy freshman Lauren Walsh clocked 2:00.10 for silver, about half a second ahead of Army freshman Catriona Gilmore. Colgate freshman Audrey Collins swam a lifetime best 2:00.82 to finish just off the podium in fourth.

Through two days of racing, Navy still leads, 22.5 points over Army. There were a lot of ties after the first day of relays, but the rest of the standings are beginning to sort themselves out. Bucknell has separated itself from Loyola for third, but the Greyhounds are holding just a 3 point lead over BU, and 7 over Lehigh.

Men’s Recap

Thanks to their event sweep on day 1, Navy had opened up a 48 point lead over Army, casting doubt over whether Army would be able to challenge Navy for the title. Today the women dove, which means that Navy did not get a boost from their ridiculously deep diving squad, and Army not only erased the gap but eked out a 7 point lead at the end of day 2.

So how did they do it?

Day 2 Army & Navy Ups/Downs

Total 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Army 9/7 4/2 3/1 2/4 Navy 5/6 3/2 1/4 1/0

It was their day 2 depth that provided the biggest push–they had 16 individual finals swims compared to Navy’s 11. That’s a significant amount, especially when you consider that they had more ‘A’ finalists in every day 2 event.

The Black Knights opened with a 1-3-5-8 finish in the 500 free, contrasting Navy placing 2-4-6. Freshman Brice Barrieault won the race in 4:20.25, almost a second ahead of Navy sophomore Everet Andrew, who clocked 4:21.23. It’s a big lifetime best for Barrieault; he dropped 2.89 seconds from the 4:23.14 he swam at Army vs. Navy. Barrieault won the race out of lane 8 and split a scorching 23.92 on the final 50–the fastest in the field–to widen his lead.

Army also won the 200 IM, with Sam Wesley clocking 1:45.81, beating Loyola’s Max Verheyen by one-hundredth of a second and in lifetime best fashion. Just .39 seconds behind, there was a tie for bronze between Bucknell’s John Gehrig and Army’s Alex Edwards.

It was Bucknell senior Leo Kuyl, not a swimmer from either of the Academies, that won the men’s 50 freestyle. Kuyl ripped a personal best and program record of 19.75. He out-touched Loyola’s Caleb Kelly by one-hundredth for gold, with Kelly grabbing silver in 19.76.

Army’s sprint star Owen Harlow took third in 19.98, adding .26 seconds from his season best 19.55. Heading into the meet, Harlow was the only swimmer in the conference that had gone sub-20.

Navy struck back with a win in the men’s 400 medley relay. The quartet of Pat Colwell (48.28), Jackson Schultz (52.42), Jonah Harm (45.25), and Garrett McGovern (43.27) posted 3:09.22, winning the race by over two seconds.

Army sits atop the conference after day 2, but 7 points is a slim lead–expect Navy to come out swinging on day 3. Like in the women’s meet, the Bucknell men have strengthened their hold on third.

SCORES THRU DAY 2

Women

Navy – 268.5 Army – 246 Bucknell – 180 Loyola – 128 BU – 125 Lehigh – 121 Colgate – 106.5 American – 94 Holy Cross – 77 Lafayette – 36

Men