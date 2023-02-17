2023 Mountain West Champs: San Diego State Extends Lead Winning All Swim Events On Day 2

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

Team Scores

San Diego State — 663 UNLV — 436 Nevada — 432 Wyoming — 369 Fresno State — 329 Air Force — 281 Colorado State — 275 San Jose State — 251 New Mexico — 136

After winning every swimming event in finals on the second night, San Diego State is sitting very comfortably at the top of the leaderboard. UNLV and Nevada are in a tight race for second, with the Rebels only 4 points ahead of the Wolf Pack. UNLV racked up some serious points with three A-finalists in both the 500-yard free and the 200-yard IM. To counter this, the Nevada divers had another great finals session with yesterday’s 1-meter champion, Lucia Gabino, winning the 3-meter event and followed by her teammates Bailey Heydra in second, and Melissa Mirafuentes in fourth.

The night started out with a tight race in the 500-yard freestyle; San Diego State’s Wilma Johansson and Wyoming’s Maisyn Klimczak were neck-and-neck for the whole race with Johansson just edging ahead on the last 50 yards to out-touch Klimczak by 0.05 hundreths. The two clocked NCAA B-cuts with Johansson touching in 4:46.13 and Klimczak 4:46.18. Maya White of Colorado State touched 3rd in 4:49.66.

The 200-yard IM was a faster field than it has been in the last couple years, with four swimmers under the 2:00 boundary. San Diego State’s Kristina Murphy touched first in 1:57.69, clocking the 4th fastest time in conference history. She was followed by UNLV’s Ruby Howell touching in 1:59.02 and Nevada’s Benedict Nagy in third at 1:59.58. Air Force’s Corbyn Cormack won the B-final in sub-2:00 as well, touching two seconds ahead of the competition in 1:59.82.

San Diego State placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the 50 free with Meredith Smithbaker winning in a time of 22.47, ahead of her teammate and 2022 conference champ Elizabeth Menzemer (22.53). Jeanette King touched 3rd in 22.63, and Lindsey Wehr touched 4th in 22.65. Nevada’s Josien Wijkhuijs was the highest placing non-San Diego State swimmer, touching 5th in 22.80.

San Diego State had yet another dominant win in the 400-yard medley relay with a 3:35.20, marking the 5th fastest time in conference history. San Diego now owns four of the five fastest 400-yard medley relay times ever swum in the Mountain West. Alex Roberts led off in a conference leading 100-yard backstroke time of 52.49, topping her individual seed time of 52.90. Jeanette King anchored the relay in a 48.85, almost a second faster than anyone else in the field.

Fresno State placed second, more than three seconds behind San Diego State in 3:38.94. Nevada was third in 3:39.40, with Josien Wijkhuijs being the only butterflyer under 53 seconds in 52.91. Wijkhuijs is set to swim the 100-yard butterfly individual event tomorrow where she is seeded fourth in a 54.23 — San Diego State’s Alex Roberts is the top seed in 53.90.