Futures Qualifier Lane Bradshaw (2023) Commits to Loyola University Maryland

Lane Bradshaw of Concord, North Carolina, has committed to swim at study at Loyola University Maryland beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Loyola University Maryland. I want to thank my friends, family, and coaches for supporting me on my journey. Go Greyhounds!”

Bradshaw is finishing up his senior year at Northwest Carrabus High School and competes year-round for the Mecklenburg Swim Association. Competing in breaststroke, butterfly, and IM events, Bradshaw is a thorough all-around swimmer. Half of his best times come from 2021 at the NC ATOM Winter Invite, where he placed 5th in the 200-yard breast (2:07.06), and 2nd in both the 200-yard IM (1:52.52) and 400-yard IM (4:03.14). A year later at the same meet, he was runner-up in the 100-yard fly final (50.38), and 6th in the 200-yard fly (1:54.59), swimming best times in both events.

100 breast — 58.47

200 breast –2:07.06

100 fly — 50.38

200 fly — 1:54.59

200 IM — 1:52.52

400 IM — 4:03.14

The Loyola men placed fourth at the 2023 Patriot League Conference Championships, 83.5 points behind Bucknell with a score of 455 points. With his current best times, Bradshaw would be just outside of scoring range at Patriot League Conference Champs in his primary events. His highest placing events would have been the 200 IM (22nd), the 400-yard IM (22nd), and the 200-yard breaststroke (23rd).

His butterfly events would place similarly — 26th in the 100 and 24th in the 200 — but those races are already stacked with Loyola underclassmen finalists. The IM events were significantly weaker for the Greyhounds with only two finalists in each race, one senior and one underclassman. The few finalists they had in the IM events were high performers, however, with senior Max Verheyen winning the 400-yard IM final in 3:50.22.

Loyola is slated to bring in a huge 2027 class on the men’s side. Bradshaw will be joined by fellow breaststroker/IMer Joe Coleman, freestyler/butterflyer Hans Van Lierop, freestyler Kiernan Leary, free/breast specialist Liam Schindler, and backstrokers Sam Voss and Joseph Hayburn. Overall, it’s projected to be an impactful class that covers every stroke and distance specialty.

