US Open Qualifier Jack Ailshire (2024) Commits to Auburn

Jack Ailshire from Greenwood, Missouri, has committed to continue his athletic and academic career at Auburn University beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University, to continue my swimming and academic career. I want to thank the Auburn Coaching staff, my current coaches, and my whole family. War Eagle!🦅”

Ailshire is finishing up his junior year at Lee’s Summit West High School and competes year-round for Empire KC Swim Club. Finishing up the 2022 season with a bang, he set a best times in his 100-yard backstroke and butterfly at the MSHSAA State Class 2 Championships, winning the 100-yard fly in 47.90, and runner-up in the 100-yard back in 50.17. Just a week later at the EKC Woody Invitational, he lowered his 100 back time further to 49.59.

Most recently, Ailshire competed at the 2023 Speedo Sectionals – Columbia meet in March, setting bests in his 100-yard free and 200-yard fly. In the 100-yard free, he finished 20th in finals and set a best time of 46.68 in prelims, and was 4th in the 200-yard fly with a Winter Junior Nationals cut of 1:49.44.

Best Times SCY:

50 free — 21.14

100 free — 46.68

200 free — 1:42.45

100 back — 49.59

100 fly — 47.90

200 fly — 1:49.44

At the 2023 Southeastern Conference Championships, the Auburn men were runners-up to Florida with a score of 1063.5 – 1488.5, making it their highest team placing since 2016. At NCAAs, the Auburn men secured 10th, yet again marking their highest finish since 2016.

With his best times, Ailshire’s highest placing event at 2023 SEC Championships would have been his 100-yard butterfly, just scraping him into finals in 24th place. The War Eagles had three finalists in the event with senior Adam Stoffle collecting 5th place in 45.93. Ailshire would’ve placed 37th in 100 back, one of Auburn’s more stacked events with four total finalists, and Adam Stoffle’s younger brother Nathaniel, placing 2nd in 45.04. Ailshire’s 3rd event would’ve likely been the 200 fly, where he would have placed 35th.

Though Ailshire is primarily a butterflyer, his secondary stroke of backstroke may land him training with two very successful stroke squads at Auburn: the 100/200-yard backstrokes were among Auburn’s most successful events at the 2023 SEC Champs, with 4 finalists in each event and at least one swimmer picking up A final points. He will also be in good company with the majority of the butterfly talent focused on the 100-yard fly.

Ailshire joins a large incoming recruiting class of at least 7 other swimmers for the fall of 2024. Landon Lloyd and Andy Commins have similar specialties to Ailshire, swimming the 100/200 butterfly, primarily. Auburn seems acutely aware that their lack of freestylers at 2023 SECs played a critical role in their loss to Florida, with freestylers making up the bulk of the incoming class of 2028. The War Eagles have secured commitments from distance freestylers Isaac Lee and Aidan Siers, mid-distance freestyler Aidan Clements, and sprinters Sammy Empey and Keaton Rice.

Current head coach Ryan Wochomurka was a member of Auburn’s NCAA winning team in 2003, 2004, and 2005, swimming as part of the elite sprint freestyle group they had cultivated at the time. It looks like Wochomurka is trying to rebuild Auburn’s prior glory in the freestyle events en route to bringing the War Eagles back to the top of the National rankings.