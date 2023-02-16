2023 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2022

Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

Defending Champions: Harvard University

Live Results

Live Video (ESPN+)

Championship Central

Fan Guide

THURSDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

After beginning the 2023 Ivy League Championships with the 200 medley and 800 free relays on Day 1, Day 2 will see our first individual event winners crowned during tonight’s finals session.

Penn is expected to pick up 140 points in the 500 free alone, with Anna Kalandadze, Catherine Buroker, and Anna Moehn seeded 1-2-3 in the final. Columbia and Princeton will have two swimmers each, while Yale earned one spot in the A final.

Princeton will occupy lanes 4 and 5 of the 200 IM with Margaux McDonald (1:59.26) and Eliza Brown (1:59.59). Teammate Meg Wheeler qualified fourth. Defending champion Samantha Shelton (1:59.87) and the #1 seed, Anya Mostek, of Harvard, third and fifth this morning, are threats as well.

Princeton is poised to pick up points in the 50 free, where they qualified all five of their swimmers into the A final. Columbia’s Emily MacDonald swam the top time of the morning (22.49) and will have #1 seed Samantha Scott (22.51) and Princeton’s Amelia Liu (22.51) on either side of her in the final.

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Record: 4:34.06 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2021)

Ivy Championships Record: 4:36.37 – Ellie Marquardt, Princeton (2020)

Princeton Pool Record: 4:40.26 – Miki Dahlke, Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Podium:

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals

Ivy League Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

NCAA A Standard: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

Podium:

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)

Ivy Championships Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)

Princeton Pool Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

Podium:

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

Ivy League Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)

Ivy Championships Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)

Princeton Pool Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)

NCAA A Standard: 265.00

Podium:

Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Record: 1:29.66 – Yale (2022)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:29.66 – Yale (2022)

Princeton Pool Record: 1:29.76 – Yale (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 1:28.43

Podium:

Team Scores After Day 2