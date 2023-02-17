Maggie MacNeil Sets New SEC Record In The 100 Butterfly Without Swimming A Best Time

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maggie MacNeil is the new SEC record holder in the 100 butterfly and she set the mark without even going a best time. MacNeil swam a 48.99 to win the event on night three of the SEC Championships, lowering the conference record from the 49.38 that Erika Brown swam in 2020. MacNeil’s best time, however, stands at a 48.89 from back in 2021 when she was swimming for Michigan.

MacNeil’s PB of 48.89 was an NCAA and US Open record for nearly two years until Kate Douglass, just moments before tonight’s swim by MacNeil, hit a 48.84 at the ACC Championships. By swimming a 48.99, MacNeil gave herself the 3rd-fastest time in history. That means that two of the top three times in history occurred tonight.

Women’s 100 Butterfly All-Time Performance

Maggie MacNeil and Kate Douglass also now occupy the top 4 spots in the history of the event. Gretchen Walsh‘s time of 49.34 from ACC’s tonight tied Louise Hansson for the 10th-fastest time in history and made her the 6th-fastest performer.

In addition to lowering the SEC record, MacNeil’s time is a new SEC Championships record, LSU school record, and pool record. Erika Brown held the conference and meet records at a 49.38 from 2020 and held the pool record at a 49.85 from back in 2018. MacNeil previously held the LSU school record at a 49.40 from earlier this season at the Art Adamson invite.

MacNeil was followed by Auburn’s Meghan Lee who posted a 51.01 for the silver medal and Rhyan White of Alabama swam a 51.47 for bronze. This marks MacNeil’s third title of the 2023 SEC Championships following her victories in the 200 freestyle relay and the individual 50 freestyle on day two.