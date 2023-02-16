2023 ACC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday Evening Finals Heat Sheets

Sadly, there won’t be any relays during the third finals sessions of the 2023 ACC Championships, but there should still be plenty of excitement, with finals of 400 IM, 100 fly and 200 free, and the men’s 3-meter diving.

Defending champions did well this morning, as all six swimming races will feature at least former ACC winner in the A-final. Two-time defending champion Ella Nelson of UVA will swim in lane 4 of the women’s 400 IM A-final. The same goes for Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland, who won the event in 2021 but missed last season due to injury.

In perhaps a bit of a surprise, Louisville’s Gabi Albiero posted the top time of the morning in the women’s 100 fly, and she’ll swim in lane 4. But right next to her will be American Record holder Kate Douglass, who will be swimming for her fourth ACC title. Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan swam what was at that moment the fastest time in the nation with a 44.15 (although Jordan Crooks just dipped below that time in the SEC’s prelims). The Hokie will be swimming tonight for his third-straight title.

In the 200 free, defending champion Alex Walsh opted for this event over the 400 IM, and she’ll be in lane 4 tonight. On the men’s side, all four previous ACC 200 free champions swam this morning, but none of them came up with the top time of the morning. Instead, that honor went to Lousville’s Michael Eastman, who had a big personal best and will swim in lane 4 tonight. He’s swimming for his first individual ACC title, and he’ll racing alongside three other ACC champions in this event: Luke Miller, Bartosz Piszczorowicz, and Baturalp Ünlü.

The night will close with finals of the men’s 3m diving event. 2021 champion Anton Down-Jenkins of UNC had the top score in this morning’s prelims. However, 2022 champion Max Flory (Miami), who won the 1m Tuesday, will also be vying for a title.

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 3:57.25, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:02.11, Ella Nelson (UVA) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60

Men’s 400 IM – Finals

NCAA Record: 3:31.84, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 ASU vs Cal

ACC Record: 3:38.00, Gal Nevo (GT) – 2009 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 3:38.43, Robert Owen (VT) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (MICH) – 2021 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 49.04, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 49.86, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022

NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.92

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 43.90, Youssef Ramadan (VT) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 44.08, Youssef Ramadan (VT) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (UL) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:41.60, Mallory Comerford (UL) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (HARV) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NCST) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:31.32, Andreas Vazaios (NCST) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Finals