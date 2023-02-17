Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

  • Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2022
  • Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
  • DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey
  • Defending Champions: Harvard University (results)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video (ESPN+ paid)
  • Championship Central
  • Fan Guide

FRIDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

With the Ivy League women’s teams having voted to no longer swim the 1000 free at the championship meet, Day 3 brings us the prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Later in the session we will have prelims of 1-meter diving.

Princeton has the top seed in the 400 IM with Emily Appleton (4:14.96) and in the 100 fly with 2022 runner-up Nikki Venema (53.24). Maxine Parker of Cornell comes in with the top time in the 200 free (1:47.13). Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt has a tough double today, seeded third in the 400 IM and second in the 200 free. Yale’s Jessey Li leads the qualifiers in the 100 breast (1:00.11) and defending champion Jenna Reznicek of Brown comes in with the top time in the 100 back (53.08).

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Prelims

  • Ivy League Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)
  • Princeton Pool Record: 4:06.74 – Cristina Teuscher, Columbia (1999)
  • NCAA A Standard: 4:03.62
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60

Top 8:

 

 

 

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

  • Ivy League Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)
  • Princeton Pool Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)
  • NCAA A Standard: 50.92
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35

Top 8:

 

 

 

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

  • Ivy League Record: 1:41.93 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2021)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 1:43.12 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2022)
  • Princeton Pool Record: 1:44.26 – Miki Dahlke, Harvard (2019)
  • NCAA A Standard: 1:42.84
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42

Top 8:

 

 

 

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

  • Ivy League Record: 58.44 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 58.44 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)
  • Princeton Pool Record: 58.44 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)
  • NCAA A Standard: 58.10
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87

Top 8:

 

 

 

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

  • Ivy League Record: 52.34 – Bella Hindley, Yale (2019)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 52.34 – Bella Hindley, Yale (2019)
  • Princeton Pool Record: 51.36 – Natalie Coughlin, Cal (2003)
  • NCAA A Standard: 50.89
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

Top 8:

 

 

 

 

Women’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims

  • Ivy League Record: 360.55 – Caitlin Chambers, Princeton (2015)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 360.55 – Caitlin Chambers, Princeton (2015)
  • Princeton Pool Record: 336.00 – Katie Giarra, Princeton (2007)
  • NCAA A Standard: 280.00

Top 8:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

