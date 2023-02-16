2023 Women’s Ivy Day 2 Up/Mid/Down: Big Morning for Princeton, Harvard, Columbia

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

THURSDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Princeton led the prelims session on Day 2 of the 2023 Women’s Ivy League Championships, coming away with 17 swimming and diving scorers, including 11 A finalists. While the Tigers didn’t do quite as well as expected in the 500 free, they still managed two A finalists and three B finalists. Most impressive was the 50 free, where they placed all five of their entrants in the A final for an overperformance worth about 18 points, vis-à-vis the psych sheet. Margaux McDonald led the field in the 200 IM, where Princeton went 1-2-4 in prelims. Diver Charlotte Martinkus led the field in 1-meter prelims.

Harvard had a very strong morning, outscoring their seedings by 49 points and earning 15 finals spots. Notably, four of their six divers made the A final in the 1-meter diving event. The Crimson also put two swimmers in the A final of the 200 IM, including defending champion Samantha Shelton.

Columbia did better than expected in every event except the 200 IM, where they still managed four finalists, including one in the top 8. The Lions were up 45 points over the psych sheet seedings after the morning session, setting up a battle for fourth place in the team standings with Brown and Penn.

Yale had the most finals qualifiers with 18 overall. The Bulldogs did better than their seeds in the 200 IM and 1-meter diving, and head into finals in a very close contest with Harvard for the number two spot behind Princeton.

Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 2

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 2 2 8 12 Columbia 5 3 6 14 Cornell 1 2 3 6 Dartmouth 0 0 3 3 Harvard 6 7 2 15 Penn 3 4 4 11 Princeton 11 6 0 17 Yale 4 8 6 18

500 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 0 3 3 Columbia 2 0 2 4 Cornell 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 0 2 0 2 Penn 3 3 1 7 Princeton 2 3 0 5 Yale 1 0 1 2

200 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 1 2 Columbia 1 1 2 4 Cornell 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 2 1 2 5 Penn 0 1 1 2 Princeton 3 1 0 4 Yale 1 4 1 6

50 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 3 4 Columbia 2 1 0 3 Cornell 0 2 2 4 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 0 2 0 2 Penn 0 0 1 1 Princeton 5 0 0 5 Yale 0 3 1 4

1-Meter Diving

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 2 1 3 Columbia 0 1 2 3 Cornell 1 0 1 2 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 4 2 0 6 Penn 0 0 1 1 Princeton 1 2 0 3 Yale 2 1 3 6

Team Scores After Day 1