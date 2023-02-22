Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Princeton’s Venema, Martinkus Win 2023 Ivy League Women High Point Awards

2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

  • Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2022
  • DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey
  • Defending Champions: Harvard University
  • Live Results
  • Championship Central

FULL RESULTS

Princeton women’s swimming and diving team won the 2023 Women’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships, securing the team title for the second time in the last three contests. Senior Nikki Venema and freshman Charlotte Martinkus each came away with one more piece of hardware: Venema received the High Point Swimmer of the Meet award for the second time in her career, while Martinkus was named Rick Gilbert High Point Diver of the Meet.

Nikki Venema, Princeton. High point swimmer. Photo: Sideline Photos

 

Charlotte Martinkus, Princeton. High point diver. Photo: Sideline Photos

Martinkus won both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events to finish with 64 points for the weekend. Venema won the 50 free on Day 1, 100 fly on Day 2, and 100 free on Day 3, for the highest possible score of 96 points. She also contributed to the first-place 200 medley relay, 800 free, relay, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay. She was a member of the record-breaking relay quartets in the 200 free relay (Ivy League and DeNunzio Pool), 200 medley relay (Ivy League and DeNunzio Pool), and 800 free relay (DeNunzio Pool).

It was the second time Venema won the high point award; as a freshman at the 2020 championships, she won the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free to share the honor with teammate Ellie Marquardt, who won the 500, 1000, and 1650 free.

Harvard senior Evelyn Geier was named the career high point diver, having scored 122.5 points throughout her Ivy championship career. Teammate Samantha Shelton won the career high point swimmer award with 348 points across four Ivy championship meets.

Samantha Shelton, Harvard. Career high point swimmer. Photo: Sideline Photos

Evie Geier, Harvard. Career high point diver. Photo: Sideline Photos

