2023 Northeastern Conference Champs: Records Fall On First Night Of Action

2023 NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 RESULTS

Team Scores Men:

  1. Howard — 40
  2. St. Francis College — 34
  3. Wagner — 32
  4. Long Island — 30

Team Scores Women:

  1. Wagner –40
  2. Central Connecticut State — 34
  3. Long Island — 32
  4. Howard — 30
  5. Sacred Heart — 28
  6. Saint Francis University — 26
  7. St. Francis College — 24
  8. Merrimack — 22
  9. Stonehill — 18

The first of five days of competition for the Northeastern Conference Championships opened Tuesday night with the 800-yard freestyle relay. Reigning champs on both the women’s and men’s side, Bryant University, joined the American East Conference as of the 2022-2023 season, so this year’s titles are up for grabs by any of the remaining teams.

The Wagner women got off to a great start, winning the 800-yard freestyle relay in a time of 7:22.49, breaking the former Northeastern Conference record time of 7:24.89 set in 2016 by Central Connecticut State. Senior Olivia Bishop had a blazing split of 1:46.92, out-splitting anyone in the field by almost two seconds. Central Connecticut State was second in 7:25.79, with lead-off Katie Czulewicz swimming the second-fastest split of the race behind Bishop in 1:48.87. 

The Northeastern Conference record was broken in the men’s 800-yard freestyle relay as well: the Howard University men won the event in 6:35.84 to break the previous conference record of 6:39.50 by almost four seconds. Lead-off leg Miles Simon also broke the conference record for the men’s 200-yard freestyle, swimming a 1:36.29 split compared to the previous record of 1:37.69 set last year by Saint Francis’ Daniel Matheus Santos.

Saint Francis College picked up second place in a time of 6:40.72. Toni Dragoja split the second fastest time in the field behind Simon, also going under the conference record in a lead-off split of 1:36.72. Wagner College picked up bronze in 6:43.99, and Long Island was fourth in 6:49.98.

