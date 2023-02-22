1997 Pan Pacs Gold Medalist Jamie Cail, 42, Dies in US Virgin Islands

Retired American swimmer Jamie Cail, 42, died on Tuesday in St. John, Virginia Islands, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

According to a police report, Cail’s boyfriend, who was not identified, left a bar to heck on Cail at their shared residence. He told police that he found his girlfriend unresponsive on the floor. With the help of a friend, they carried Cail to a nearby vehicle and transported her to Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic.

At the clinic, CPR was administered, but Cail was declared dead-on-arrival.

The USVI Criminal Investigation Bureau is currently investigating the death.

Cail was a member of the US team at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships as just a teenager, where she won a gold medal on the team’s 800 free relay. She swam the 3rd leg alongside Lindsay Benko, Ashley Whitney, and Jenny Thompson.

Cail also won a silver medal at the 1998-1999 FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the 800 free as a member of the United States Swimming National B Team.

Cail swam for the legendary Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where she remains the team record holder in the 200 yard fly, 400 yard IM, 200 meter IM, and 400 meter IM in the 15-16 age group.

In the 1996-1997, with Bolles, was on ten Top 16 lists published by United States Swimming.

She would eventually move to Huntington Beach, California to train with the Golden West Swim Club where she won California High School State Championships in the 200 IM and 500 free. She eventually swam in college at USC.