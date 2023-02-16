Brazil Follows World Aquatics ‘A-Cuts’ For Fukuoka Qualification

The Brazilian Swimming Federation (CBDA) has released its selection criteria for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan this July.

CBDA Selection Criteria for 2023 World Championships

As in the past, for Olympic swimming events, the federation dictates that swimmers must meet or exceed the World Aquatics (formerly FINA) A-cut. The time must be achieved during the A-final of the event at the Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships scheduled from May 30th through June 3rd.

Olympic Events Qualifying Times = A cuts

However, the non-Olympic events’ qualification times are faster than the World Aquatics A-cuts. Below are the respective CBDA mandates for the 50m breast, 50m back and 50m fly, while the A-cuts stand as follows:

Non-Olympic Events

World Aquatics:

50m breast – 31.02 for women, 27.33 for men

50m back – 28.22 for women, 25.16 for men

50m fly – 26.32 for women, 23.53 for men

These World Championships selection standards follow the same track as Brazil laid out for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, save the fact that any swimmers who qualified for finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were automatically sotted for those same events for the Budapest roster.

The 2022 World Championships saw Brazil take 30 swimmers, 19 men and 11 women, with the squad finishing 14th in the overall swimming medal table. Guilherme Costa took bronze in the men’s 400m free while now-retired Nicholas Santos scored silver in the men’s 50m fly event.