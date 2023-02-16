2023 SEC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

After a packed Day 2 finals that saw Jordan Crooks become the second man to break 18 seconds in the 50 freestyle, we’re back for more on Day 3 in College Station. We’ll see heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 freestyle go off this morning.

With the way that Maggie Macneil has been swimming this week, it seems reasonable that we should be on at least SEC record watch in the 100 fly. Macneil is the NCAA record holder in the event, with a 48.89 from 2021 NCAAs. The SEC record is Erika Brown‘s 49.38 from 2020 SECs. That feels very doable for Macneil, who just this week has swum the fastest 50 back of all-time, broken 21 seconds for the first time in her career, and split 20.44 on LSU’s SEC title winning 200 freestyle relay.

Women’s 400 IM — Prelims

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 3:58.23, Sydney Pickrem (TAMU) — 2019 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:58.35, Elizabeth Beisel (FLOR) — 2012 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60

Top 8:

Men’s 400 IM — Prelims

NCAA Record: 3:31.84, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 ASU vs Cal

SEC Record: 3:33.42, Chase Kalisz (UGA) — 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:35.76, Hugo Gonzalez (AUB) — 2018 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Butterfly — Prelims

NCAA Record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (MICH) – 2021 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 49.39, Erika Brown (TENN) — 2020 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 49.38, Erika Brown (TENN) — 2020 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Butterfly — Prelims

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 44.21, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) — 2017 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:41.21, Meghan Romano (UGA) — 2012 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:41.83, Shannon Vreeland (UGA) — 2014 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (HARV) – 2019 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR) — 2021 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:29.48, Kieran Smith (FLOR) — 2021 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08

Top 8: