Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 ACC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday Morning Prelims Heat Sheets

Day 3 from the 2023 ACC Championships in Greensboro will kick off with preliminary heats in the men’s and women’s 400 IM, 100 fly and 200 free, plus the men’s 3-meter diving. There will b

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 3:57.25, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 ACC Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 4:02.11, Ella Nelson (UVA) – 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 3:31.84, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 ASU vs Cal
  • ACC Record: 3:38.00, Gal Nevo (GT) – 2009 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 3:38.43, Robert Owen (VT) – 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (MICH) – 2021 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 49.04, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 49.86, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 43.90, Youssef Ramadan (VT) – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 44.08, Youssef Ramadan (VT) – 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (UL) – 2018 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 1:41.60, Mallory Comerford (UL) – 2019
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (HARV) – 2019 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NCST) – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 1:31.32, Andreas Vazaios (NCST) – 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims

  • ACC Record: 531.00, Nick McCrory (DUKE) – 2014 ACC Championships
  • ACC Championship Record: 531.00, Nick McCrory (DUKE) – 2014 ACC Championships

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!