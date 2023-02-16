2023 ACC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Virginia (3x)
- Men: NC State (results)
Thursday Morning Prelims Heat Sheets
Day 3 from the 2023 ACC Championships in Greensboro will kick off with preliminary heats in the men’s and women’s 400 IM, 100 fly and 200 free, plus the men’s 3-meter diving. There will b
Women’s 400 IM – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 3:57.25, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 4:02.11, Ella Nelson (UVA) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60
Men’s 400 IM – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 3:31.84, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023 ASU vs Cal
- ACC Record: 3:38.00, Gal Nevo (GT) – 2009 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 3:38.43, Robert Owen (VT) – 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.50
Women’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 48.89, Maggie MacNeil (MICH) – 2021 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 49.04, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 49.86, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 43.90, Youssef Ramadan (VT) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 44.08, Youssef Ramadan (VT) – 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.57
Women’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (UL) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:41.60, Mallory Comerford (UL) – 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42
Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (HARV) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:31.16, Luke Miller (NCST) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:31.32, Andreas Vazaios (NCST) – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:33.08
Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims
- ACC Record: 531.00, Nick McCrory (DUKE) – 2014 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 531.00, Nick McCrory (DUKE) – 2014 ACC Championships