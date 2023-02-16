2023 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day Two Prelims Live Recap

2023 WOMENS BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The first full day of the 2023 Women’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships are here. This morning we’ll see prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, as well as 1-meter diving, which will start at around noon.

Notably, Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna is the only defending champion from last year racing in the pool today. Last year, McKenna won the 500 free with a 4:38.09. This morning, she’s the sixth seed.

The 200 IM has Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon as the top seed by a sizable margin. Bacon has been 1:55.13 this season, well over a second faster than second-seeded Josie Panitz (1:56.50) out of Ohio State.

The 50 free presents a unique opportunity this year, since Maggie MacNeil, who had dominated the event within the conference for the last several years, is now a grad transfer at LSU. That leaves the field much more open, and Ohio State’s Katherine Zenick (21.94) and Amy Fulmer (21.95) are the only swimmers who have been under 22 seconds this season.

500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record – 4:34.40, G Ryan (2017)

Pool Record – 4:35.19, Haley Lips (2016)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invited Time – 4:43.08

2022 Champion – 4:38.09, Paige McKenna (Wisconsin)

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

Meet Record – 1:51.66, Beata Nelson (2020)

Pool Record – 1:54.97, Siobhan Haughey (2016)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invited Time – 1:56.85

2022 Champion – 1:54.43, Kristen Romano (Ohio State)

50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS