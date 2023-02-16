Rapsys & Teterevkova Get Golden Start To Lithuanian Winter Championships

2023 LITHUANIAN WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 16th – Saturday, February 18th

Alytus, Lithuania

LCM (50m)

The 2023 Lithuanian Winter Championships got underway in Alytus today, with Danas Rapsys and Kotryna Teterevkova each taking their spot atop the podium.

Taking on the men’s 200m freestyle, 27-year-old Rapsys captured the victory with ease, logging a time of 1:46.73. Opening in 51.79 and closing in 54.94, Rapsys beat the field by over 3 seconds en route to gold.

Of note, Rapsys has already qualified for this event, as well as the 400m freestyle, for this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

As for Teterevkova, the versatile 21-year-old earned two wins early on at this competition. She first claimed 100m breaststroke gold in a mark of 1:07.55 and followed up with a time of 2:19.41 in the 200m IM.

Teterevkova, who took bronze in the 200m breast at last year’s European Championships, has also already qualified for Fukuoka in the women’s 50m, 100m and 200m breast races.

Two age records bit the dust on night one, courtesy of Smilte Plytnykaite in the girls’ 200m free and Kristupas Trepocka in the boys’ 50m fly.

Plytnykaite stopped the clock in a time of 2:02.25 to not only earn the 2free victory but also dip under the Lithuanian age record for 16-year-olds in the event. The previous record stood at the 2:02.45 Sylvia Statkevicius put on the books last summer at the World Junior Championships.

As for Trepocka, his time of 24.56 to take the 50m fly surpassed the previous age record for 16-year-olds. Daniil Pancerevas owned the old mark with the 24.62 he produced 3 years ago.