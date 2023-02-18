2023 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2023 SEC Championships should feature some exciting showdowns on Saturday night at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium.

In the women’s 100 free, LSU star Maggie MacNeil enters as the top seed with a 47.46, just .01 seconds ahead of Alabama senior Kalia Antoniou.

After Jordan Crooks won the 50 free and Josh Liendo triumphed in the 100 fly, we’re set for round 3 of this exciting sprint battle in the men’s 100 free. Liendo’s time of 41.22 in prelims this morning made him the second-fastest freshman ever in the event, just .06 seconds behind Crooks.

Florida fifth year Dillon Hillis took down the SEC meet record in prelims with a 1:51.53, but he could be challenged in tonight’s final by freshman teammate Aleksas Savickas, who was within a tenth of Hillis this morning.

The 1650 free, 200 back, men’s platform diving, and 400 free relays are also on tap for this evening. In the mile, two-time defending champion Kristen Stege of Tennessee will try to protect her title against 2020 champion Kensey McMahon of Alabama. Notably, Alabama standout Rhyan White missed the women’s 200 back A-final this morning.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

SCORES AFTER DAY 4

WOMEN:

Florida – 962 Tennessee – 709.5 Kentucky – 698 LSU – 624 Georgia – 577.5 Alabama – 560 Auburn – 499 South Carolina – 489 Texas A&M – 470 Arkansas – 415 Missouri – 312 Vanderbilt – 135

MEN:

Florida – 1056.5 Auburn – 774.5 Texas A&M – 765 Tennessee – 727.5 Georgia – 584.5 Missouri – 517.5 Alabama – 464 Kentucky – 369 South Carolina – 366.5 LSU – 240

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford): 15:03.31

SEC Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia): 15:27.84

Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia): 15:36.52

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2022 Champion: Kristen Stege, Tennessee (15:42.37)

Top 8:

Alabama fifth year Kensey McMahon is back on top.

After losing the mile to Tennessee’s Kristen Stege the past two years, McMahon rallied past her 10 minutes into the race and never looked back en route to victory in 15:47.02. That time shaved 12 seconds off her season best.

“This is something that my coach and I have been workin on for the past three years,” McMahon said. “So it definitely feels good that it turned out this way.”

Tennessee junior Aly Breslin swam earlier this afternoon, but her massive personal best earned her second place over Stege, who faded down the stretch. Breslin dropped more than 10 seconds off her lifetime best from last year’s Big Ten Championships.

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: Bobby Finke (Florida): 14:12.08

SEC Record: Bobby Finke (Florida): 14:12.08

Meet Record: Bobby Finke (Florida): 14:12.08

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2022 Champion: Trey Freeman, Florida (14:39.74)

Top 8:

Levi Sandidge (Kentucky) – 14:31.47 Jake Magahey (Georgia) – 14:38.45 Tyler Watson (Florida) – 14:38.50 Mason Mathias (Auburn) – 14:42.99 Eric Brown (Florida) – 14:44.06 Jake Mitchell (Florida) – 14:46.91 Victor Johansson (Alabama) – 14:47.51 Grant Davis (Auburn) – 14:51.37

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (2019)

SEC Record: 1:48.06, Rhyan White (2020)

(2020) Meet Record: 1:48.06, Rhyan White (2022)

(2022) Pool Record: 1:49.11, Gemma Spofforth (2009)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2022 Champion: Rhyan White, Alabama (1:50.22

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (2016)

SEC Record: 1:35.75, Shaine Casas (2021)

Meet Record: 1:36.85, Shaine Casas (2021)

Pool Record: 1:36.62, Shaine Casas (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2022 Champion: Kieran Smith, Florida (1:39.51)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (2017)

SEC Record: 45.83, Erika Brown (2020)

Meet Record: 45.83, Erika Brown (2020)

Pool Record: 46.62, Simone Manuel (2014)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2022 Champion: Morgan Scott, Alabama (47.32)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

SEC Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

Meet Record: 40.87, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

Pool Record: 40.87, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

2022 Champion: Brooks Curry, LSU (40.99)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.43, Kate Douglass (2023)

SEC Record: 2:03.26, Bethany Galat (2018)

Meet Record: 2:04.62, Sydney Pickrem (2018)

Pool Record: 2:04.62, Sydney Pickrem (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

2022 Champion: Gillian Davey, Kentucky (2:06.21)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (2017)

SEC Record: 1:50.80, Nic Fink (2015)

Meet Record: 1:51.53, Dillon Hillis (2023)

Pool Record: 1:51.09, Alex Sanchez (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

2022 Champion: Derek Maas, Alabama (1:51.56)

Top 8:

MEN’S PLATFORM – FINALS

SEC Record: 507.15 – Zhipeng Zeng, Tennessee (2018)

SEC Meet Record: 496.55 – Juan Celaya Hernandez, LSU (496.55)

2022 Champion: Juan Hernandez, LSU (430.55)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: California: 3:06.96

SEC Record: Georgia: 2:08.97

SEC Meet Record: Georgia: 3:09.18

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.10

2022 Champion: Alabama (3:10.86)

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: NC State: 2:44.31

SEC Record: Florida: 2:45.73

SEC Meet Record: Florida: 2:46.03

NCAA A Standard: 2:50.52

2022 Champion: Florida (2:46.91)

Top 8: