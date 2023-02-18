Florida’s Dillon Hillis Breaks SEC Meet Record in 200 Breast Prelims with 1:51.53

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida fifth year Dillon Hillis took down the SEC meet record in the 200 breaststroke with a 1:51.53 on Saturday morning.

Not only is that time five seconds faster than his season best from November, but it’s also a new lifetime best that lowers Derek Maas’ meet record of 1:51.56 from last year. Hillis’ previous best was a 1:52.12 from last year’s NCAA Championships. He also snuck under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:54.54 by just .01 seconds.

Last season as a senior, Hillis competed for the Gators at SECs in the 200 medley relay as well as the 200 IM before ultimately scratching the rest of the meet. He swam a week later at the Bulldog Invite where he swam the 100 (51.32) and 200 (1:52.43) breaststrokes. That was his first time ever under the 1:55 mark.

Hillis went on to compete at NCAAs where he finished sixth in the 100 breast (51.24) and 14th in the 200 breast (1:52.12). He finishes Florida’s sixth-highest individual scorer at NCAAs with a total of 16 individual points.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (2017)

SEC Record: 1:50.80, Nic Fink (2015)

(2015) Meet Record: 1:51.56, Derek Mass (2022)

Pool Record: 1:51.09, Alex Sanchez (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

2022 Champion: Derek Maas, Alabama (1:51.56)

Top 8:

Dillon Hillis (Florida) – 1:51.53 *Meet Record Aleksas Savickas (Florida) – 1:51.59 Andres Puente (Texas A&M) – 1:53.30 Lyubomir Epitropov (Tennessee) – 1:53.41 Reid Mikuta (Auburn) – 1:53.54 Derek Maas (Alabama) – 1:53.66 Alex Sanchez (Texas A&M) – 1:53.91 Ben Patton (Missouri) – 1:54.54

Florida teammate Aleksas Savickas was close behind Hillis with a 1:51.59, just three-tenths of a second off his personal best from last November. The rest of the pack was almost two seconds behind Savickas and Hillis during prelims.