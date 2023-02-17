2023 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ohio State surged into the lead on Thursday night during a dominant performance in the 50 freestyle, but Indiana and Michigan remain right on the Buckeyes’ heels heading into third finals session of the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

There are seven events on Friday’s finals schedule — the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3-meter diving, and 200 free relay — so that means even more opportunities for scoring in this three-way race for the crown.

During prelims this morning, the Ohio State duo of Katherine Zenick (51.44) and Morgan Kraus (51.75) kicked things off by taking the top two seeds in the 100 fly.

Felicia Pasadyn, a fifth year who transferred to Ohio State from Harvard, led the 400 IM prelims this morning with a 4:09.02, dipping under 4:10 for the first time this season.

The 200 free is shaping up to be a rematch of last year’s race with Indiana’s Anna Peplowski (1:44.49) and Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer (1:44.59) once again vying for the top spot on the podium.

In the 100 breast, Ohio State’s Hannah Bach is in prime position to defend her title as the top seed (58.32), but she’ll have to hold off teammate Josie Panitz (58.67), who won the 200 IM last night.

After not making the Big Tens team for Ohio State last year, Nyah Funderburke now finds herself as the top seed for tonight’s 100 back final (51.44), ahead of defending champion Phoebe Bacon (51.58). Stay tuned for live updates below:

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2

Ohio State – 441 Indiana – 429.5 Michigan – 423.5 Wisconsin – 347 Minnesota – 297 Northwestern – 244 Penn State – 200 Rutgers – 188 Nebraska – 164 Purdue – 151 Iowa – 107 Illinois – 106

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Meet Record – 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (2020)

(2020) Pool Record – 49.57, Maggie MacNeil (2019)

(2019) 2022 Champion – Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.74

(Michigan), 49.74 NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.92

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 52.35

Top 8:

Ohio State junior Katherine Zenick kept her momentum going after yesterday’s 50 free win with another victory in the 100 fly (51.48). She was .04 seconds slower than her top-seeded time from prelims, but it was still a tenth clear of senior teammate Morgan Kraus (51.58), who edged Northwestern senior Miriam Guevara by .01 seconds for second place in a new lifetime best.

Zenick got out to quick start, reaching the midway point first in 23.68, before Kraus caught up down the stretch with a 27.19 split on her final 50.

“I was out a little bit faster than I wanted to be, and I definitely felt it on the back end,” Zenick said. “But I’m glad I put myself out there because I told my coach that I’d rather be fast and feel it on the back end than be out too slow.

“An avalanche starts with a snowflake,” Zenick added. “And yesterday, Josie Panitz winning the 200 IM just set our team in motion. Tonight, I wanted to keep the momentum going and I’m glad I did.”

Michigan freshman Brady Kendall couldn’t quite improve upon her personal-best 52.28 from prelims, but her sixth-place finish was still impressive for a rookie. Wolverine teammate Natalie Kan placed seventh (53.20) behind Kendall. Ohio State ended up with a 1-2-5-8 finish in the event thanks to Zenick, Kraus, Tristan Harrison (52.34), and Aislinn Walsh (53.21).

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Meet Record – 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (2012)

Pool Record – 4:03.64, Lindsey Clary (2016)

2022 Champion – Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota), 4:03.45

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 4:11.60

Top 8:

Ohio State grad transfer Felicia Pasadyn posted a huge time drop to win the 400 IM title easily with a new Michigan pool record of 4:03.62. That time just barely snuck under the previous pool record of 4:03.64 belonging to former Buckeye standout Lindsey Clary from 2016.

Pasadyn dropped nearly five seconds, improving upon her previous-best 4:08.25 from last year’s NCAA Championships. Her new lifetime best would have placed fifth at last year’s NCAAs.

Megan Van Berkom‘s runner-up finish in 4:04.86 represented the best showing from a Minnesota swimmer so far this meet. Van Berkom also took third place in Thursday’s 200 IM. She was dead even with Pasadyn with 100 yards to go before Pasadyn pulled away with a blazing 27.90 split on the final 50.

The Buckeyes again displayed their depth with junior Kyra Sommerstad (4:10.34) and freshman Jessica Eden (4:10.85) going 4-5 behind Van Berkom. Eden shaved more than four seconds off her lifetime best during prelims with a 4:09.77, qualifying second behind Pasadyn, but she couldn’t quite replicate the feat in the finals.

200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record – 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey (2019)

Pool Record – 1:43.51, Siobhan Haughey (2016)

2022 Champion – Amy Fulmer (Ohio State), 1:43.73

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:42.84

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 1:45.42

Top 8:

Indiana sophomore Anna Peplowski avenged her close loss to Ohio State senior Amy Fulmer from last year with this victory in a personal-best time of 1:43.33. The showdown lived up to the hype as the two were neck and neck the whole way, separated by just .12 seconds at the finish. Fulmer also set a new lifetime best by .01 seconds.

Michigan freshman Katie Crom also clocked a new personal best, dropping .78 seconds off her previous best from last November. Wisconsin sophomore Abby Carlson, last night’s 500 free champion, claimed fourth place with new lifetime best of 1:44.29, lowering her previous mark of 1:44.65 from prelims this morning.

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record – 55.88, Lilly King (2019)

Pool Record – 57.35, Lilly King (2016)

2022 Champion – Hannah Bach (Ohio State), 57.61

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 59.87

Top 8:

Hannah Bach (Ohio State) – 58.19 Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 58.29 Letitia Sim (Michigan) – 58.71 Noelle Peplowski (Indiana) – 59.10 Hannah Brunzell (Northwestern) – 59.76 Hazal Ozkan (Wisconsin) – 59.97 Jojo Randby (Nebraska) – 1:00.07 Elizabeth Moore (Wisconsin) – 1:00.62

“All year we’ve been talking about going 1-2 in this race,” Bach said. “I knew if she was right there with me and I was right there with her, that we’d would do it. It was either her or me, and I was going to be happy either way.”

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record – 49.70, Beata Nelson (2020)

Pool Record – 51.10, Maggie MacNeil (2020)

(2020) 2022 Champion – Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin), 51.58

(Wisconsin), 51.58 NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.89

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 52.46

3-METER DIVING – FINALS

Meet Record — 436.70, Sarah Bacon (2022)

2022 Champion — Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 436.70

NCAA ‘A’ Cut — 280

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS