2023 ACC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2023 ACC Championships will kick off with preliminary heats in the men’s and women’s 200 back, 100 free and 200 breast, with five of the six reigning champions in the field to defend their titles.

Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann (200 back), Kate Douglass (100 free) and Alex Walsh (200 breast) will aim to defend their conference titles from last season on the women’s side, while Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan (100 free) and Carles Coll Marti (200 breast) will vie to do the same on the men’s side.

In the men’s 200 back, a new champion will be crowned this year due to the graduation of last year’s winner, VA Tech’s Samuel Törnqvist. Virginia’s Jack Aikins is the top returner from last season, having placed second to Tornqivst in 1:39.53, while Georgia Tech’s Berke Saka is the conference’s fastest swimmer this season at 1:40.02.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 4:

Women:

UVA — 1128 NC State — 942 Louisville — 822.5 UNC — 687 Duke — 574 Virginia Tech — 468 Florida State — 461 Notre Dame — 408 Georgia Tech — 308 Miami — 299 Pitt — 249.5 Boston College — 137

Men:

NC State — 1163 Louisville — 727.5 Virginia Tech — 688 Virginia — 659 Notre Dame — 585.5 Florida State — 474 UNC — 459 Pitt — 438.5 Georgia Tech — 33.5 Duke — 228 Miami — 150 Boston College — 123

Women’s 200 Backstroke

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCST) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

NC State freshman Kennedy Noble dropped a personal best in the prelims of the women’s 200 back to take the top seed into tonight’s final by eight-tenths, putting up a time of 1:51.39 from the first circle-seeded heat.

Noble’s previous best came nearly two years ago to the day (Feb. 20, 2021) at the YWSF Last Chance Invite in 1:51.91.

Her Wolfpack teammate Emma Muzzy, the 2021 champion and last year’s runner-up, topped the last heat to qualify second overall in 1:52.19, with defending champion Reilly Tiltmann second in the heat and fourth overall in 1:52.86.

Winning the penultimate heat was Louisville junior Paige Hetrick, who was sixth last year, as she neared her lifetime best of 1:52.05 from the 2022 NCAAs in 1:52.45.

Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson, third last season in 1:50.64, safely moved through to the final in sixth in 1:53.93.

On the flip side for the Hokies, freshman Carmen Weiler Sastre missed the ‘A’ final in 12th, clocking 1:56.44 after going a best of 1:52.97 during the midseason Ohio State Invitational.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.31, Coleman Stewart (NCST) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92

Women’s 100 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 46.05, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

(UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships ACC Championship Record: 46.57, Mallory Comerford (UL) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

Men’s 100 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 41.05, Ryan Held (NCST) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 41.41, Ryan Held (NCST) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

NCAA Record: 2:01.87, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 Tennessee Invitational

(UVA) – 2022 Tennessee Invitational Note that Douglass’ time of 2:01.43 is a U.S. Open Record but not the official NCAA Record since it was done in a time trial.

ACC Record: 2:01.87, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2022 Tennessee Invitational

(UVA) – 2022 Tennessee Invitational ACC Championship Record: 2:03.02, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022

(UVA) – 2022 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

