WATCH: Kate Douglass Split 48.25 100 Fly, NC State Break ACC Record & More

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 4 of the ACC Championships, a lot went down, such as the UVA women breaking the US Open and NCAA record in the 400 medley relay, and the NC State men breaking the ACC record in the same race. Watch all the race videos here, courtesy of the UVA swimming YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

ACC Record: 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (LOU) – 2016 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (LOU) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Top 8:

Abby Arens, NC State — 1:52.91 Abby Hay, Louisville — 1:53.51 Abby Harter, UVA — 1:54.51 Grace Sheble, NC State — 1:55.59 Martina Peroni, Duke — 1:55.64 Tristen Ulett, Louisville — 1:55.69 Edith Jernstedt, FSU — 1:55.78 Ellie Vannote, UNC — 1:57.26

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (LOU) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:37.92, Nick Albiero (LOU) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2021 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 49.41, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022

NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.89

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 43.98, Coleman Stewart (NCS) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 44.04, Coleman Stewart (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 56.72, Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record:56.72, Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87

Top 8:

Alex Walsh, UVA — 57.64 Heather MacCausland, NC State — 58.22 Emma Weber, UVA — 58.61 Andrea Podmanikova, NC State — 58.69 Tara Vovk, Miami — 58.98 Kaelyn Gridley, Duke — 59.64 Skyler Smith, UNC — 59.71 Aubree Brouwer, NC State — 1:00.04

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (IU) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 51.03, Evgenii Somov (LOU) – 2021 ACC Championships/Noah Nichols (UVA) — 2023 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 51.03, Evgenii Somov (LOU) – 2021/Noah Nichols (UVA) — 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 NCAA Championships/2022 ACC Championships

ACC Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 NCAA Championships/2022 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 3:22.34, Virginia — 2022 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38

Top 8:

Virginia — 3:21.80 NC State —3:26.28 Duke — 3:31.35 UNC — 3:32.26 Florida State — 3:34.02 Virginia Tech — 3:34.35 Notre Dame — 3;34.71 Pitt — 3:36.54

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 3:01.52, Louisville — 2021 NCAA Championships

ACC Championships Record: 3:01.88, NC State — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8: