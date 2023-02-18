16-Yr-Old Olivia Wunsch Takes 50 Free On Day Two Of 2023 Vic Open

2023 VICTORIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2023 Vic Open concluded today from the Melbourne Sports Centre.

Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown stole the show at a swift time of 57.93 to take the women’s 100m backstroke, her fastest since the Tokyo Olympic Games. You can read more about McKeown’s swim here.

In other events, 16-year-old Olivia Wunsch topped the women’s 50m freestyle race, stopping the clock in a time of 25.46. The Carlile athlete’s performance here checks in just outside the top 5 performances of her young career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 25.09 at last year’s Aussie Age Group Championships.

Wunsch also raced the women’s 100m fly, producing a time of 1:00.15 as runner-up to Isabella Boyd. Boyd, 17 out of Nunawading, produced a time of 59.69 to get to the wall first.

The women’s 200m breast saw visiting Japanese swimmer Kotomi Matsugi get it done for gold in a mark of 2:30.58 while Joshua Yong won the men’s 100m breast in a result of 1:00.19.

For 21-year-old Yong, his time here represents the 3rd quickest of his career. The UWSC swimmer has been as speedy as 59.99 from the 2022 Commonwealth Games. That sub-minute outing was posted in the semi-final, while Yong ultimately placed 7th in a mark of 1:00.60.

William Yang earned the men’s 50m fly gold in a time of 23.49. That touched out New Zealand’s Cameron Gray who wound up as the silver medalist tonight in 23.58.

Finally, in the men’s 200m free, it was Cameron Bladen who got to the wall first. 21-year-old Bladen of TigerSharks Swimming Club stopped the clock in a time of 1:49.70, the sole result of the field under the 1:50 threshold.

Additional Winners