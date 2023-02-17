Kaylee McKeown Posts Back-To-Back 1:06.86 100 Breast & 54.66 100 Free

2023 VICTORIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 17 – 19, 2023

Melbourne Sports Centre

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

SwimSwam Preview

Psych Sheets

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 Victorian Open LC Championships

Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown put her versatility on display competing on day one of the 2023 Victorian Open Championships.

The 21-year-old Griffith swimmer took on the women’s 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle events with only the men’s 50m breaststroke taking place in between.

McKeown fired off a time of 1:06.86 to win the women’s 100 breaststroke by 3 seconds, establishing a new personal best in the process. She opened in 31.84 and brought it home in 35.02 to easily overtake her previous career-quickest mark of 1:07.85 produced at the 2020 Queensland Championships.

Her sub-1:07 effort renders McKeown Australia’s 8th fastest performer all-time, sitting immediately behind her Olympic finalist sister Taylor McKeown. McKeown also ranks as the 4th fastest performer in the world this season.

However, her performance in this event further demonstrates McKeown’s aptitude for the 200m IM, an event in which she qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but wound up dropping from her program. She entered those Games as the top-seeded swimmer, owning a lifetime best of 2:08.19.

The swimming schedule for the 2023 World Championships brings about a timing conflict should McKeown opt to race the 200m IM in Fukuoka. The 200m IM final would fall on the same day two session as the women’s 100m backstroke semi-final.

Back to Queensland, McKeown also put up a time of 54.66 to also top the podium in the 100m freestyle. McKeown’s splits were only .60 apart between 50’s, with the star opening in 27.03 and logging a back half of 27.63.

With only minutes in between her 100m breast and this sprint, McKeown still managed to register her 3rd fastest 1free time to date. Only her outings of 54.29 from the 2021 NSW State Championships and 54.33 from the 2020 Queensland Championships have been swifter.

Behind McKeown was rising teen Olivia Wunsch, with the 16-year-old Carlile athlete punching a result of 55.38.

The men’s 100m free saw last year’s World Championships qualifier William Yang put up the sole time under 49 seconds. Yang touched in 48.93 to lead New Zealand’s Cameron Gray who logged 49.77 as runner-up.

19-year-old World Championships silver medalist Isaac Cooper produced a time of 24.91 to win his pet event of the 50m back. That comfortably held off 23-year-old Andrew Jeffcoat of New Zealand and fellow Aussie Bradley Woodward who generated times 25.64 and 25.71, respectively.

Additional Winners