2023 Level Up Christian Swim Camp at Auburn University – Sign Up Today

Level Up Christian Swim Camp at Auburn University
June June 18-22, 2023
Open to: Boys & Girls Ages 11 – 18
Overnight Camper Cost: $895
Commuter Camper Cost: $795
Auburn coaching staff will lead the Level Up Christian swim camp at Auburn University, along with a slate of qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Jeff Raker, certified Executive Leadership Coach, Pastor, Master’s Swimmer, and former FINA Starter owns Level Up Sports Leadership. Jeff will be leading devotions, mental and emotional wellness talks, all founded on Biblical principles of worship, servanthood, community, and the Fruit of the Spirit.
Each camper is grouped with other campers of similar age and ability. Each group will receive instruction and work on skills appropriate for that ability. We do our best to have a 10:1 camper to coach ratio.
Information regarding deposits, refunds, transportation to and from Atlanta airport, what to bring, and other questions are answered on the camp website at www.levelupchristianswimcamp.com.
In the water you will receive:
- TECHNICAL INSTRUCTION
- SKILL DEVELOPMENT
- TRAINING
- FUN LEARNING ENVIRONMENT
Questions regarding Level Up Christian Swim Camp should be directed to Camp Director Jeff Raker ([email protected]) or Ass’t Camp Director Mike Simpson (email: [email protected]) Please include the subject: LEVEL UP 2023 Swim Camp)
What to Bring
- Sunscreen
- Swim Suits
- Goggles (2)
- Swim Towels (1-2)
- Shorts/Socks
- Athletic Shoes
- CAMPERS SHOULD NOT BRING: Expensive electronic equipment, jewelry, excessive money, gum or pets
- NOTE: Alcoholic beverages, drugs, firearms, knives, and fireworks are prohibited on the Auburn University Campus. Any items found not to be in compliance with University Policy will be confiscated and the appropriate law enforcement action will be taken. Parents will be notified immediately. Smoking is prohibited.
Schedule
Sunday
- 3:00-5:00 pm (Central Time) check-in at James E. Martin Aquatics Center
- 5:00 pm camp opens (parents may observe)
- 5:30 pm swim session
Dinner
Team activity
Evening assembly
- 10 pm lights out
Monday – Wednesday
- 7:00 am wakeup
- 7:30 am breakfast
- 8:30 am dryland
- 9:00 -11:00 am swim session
- 11:30 am team activity
- 12:30 pm lunch
Down time
- 3:00-5:00 pm swim session
Dinner
Evening assembly
- 10:00 pm lights out
Thursday
- 7:00 am wakeup
- 7:30 am breakfast
- 8:30-10:00 am pool session (parents welcome to attend)
- 10:15 am closing remarks, awards
- 11:00 am camp dismissed, checkout of dorm
Level Up Christian Swim Camp is open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender), and are not affiliated with the Board of Trustees of Auburn University or Auburn University.