2023 Level Up Christian Swim Camp at Auburn University – Sign Up Today

GO TO: levelupchristianswimcamp.com

June June 18-22, 2023



Open to: Boys & Girls Ages 11 – 18

Overnight Camper Cost: $895

Commuter Camper Cost: $795

Auburn coaching staff will lead the Level Up Christian swim camp at Auburn University, along with a slate of qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Jeff Raker, certified Executive Leadership Coach, Pastor, Master’s Swimmer, and former FINA Starter owns Level Up Sports Leadership. Jeff will be leading devotions, mental and emotional wellness talks, all founded on Biblical principles of worship, servanthood, community, and the Fruit of the Spirit.

Each camper is grouped with other campers of similar age and ability. Each group will receive instruction and work on skills appropriate for that ability. We do our best to have a 10:1 camper to coach ratio.

Information regarding deposits, refunds, transportation to and from Atlanta airport, what to bring, and other questions are answered on the camp website at www.levelupchristianswimcamp.com.

In the water you will receive: TECHNICAL INSTRUCTION

SKILL DEVELOPMENT

TRAINING

FUN LEARNING ENVIRONMENT