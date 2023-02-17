Honda, Irie Head To This Weekend’s 2023 Konami Open

2023 KONAMI OPEN

Saturday, February 18th & Sunday, February 19th

International Swimming Center, Chiba Prefecture

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

Results

The 2023 Konami Open kicks off in Japan tomorrow, with the two-day affair taking place at the International Swimming Center within the Chiba Prefecture. The meet represents the last of three annual ‘K’ meets in Japan, with the Kosuke Kitajima Cup having taken place in January while last week the Kirara Cup concluded.

As in the past, the Konami Open has attracted some of the nation’s top talent, with Olympians and World Championships swimmers flocking to a chance for additional tune-ups ahead of the Japanese Swimming Championships. That April meet represents the nation’s sole qualifying opportunity for swimmers to etch their names onto the roster for a home-based World Championships in Fukuoka this July.

Top-tier athletes expected to race this weekend include the following:

Suzuka Hasegawa

Tomoru Honda

Ryosuke Irie

Runa Imai

Waka Kobori

Naoki Mizunuma

Katsuhiro Matsumoto

Ryuya Mura

Katsumi Nakamura

Miyu Namba

Yui Ohashi

Shoma Sato

Shinri Shioura

Ai Soma

Shogo Takeda

Takumi Terada

Ippei Watanabe