Honda, Irie Head To This Weekend’s 2023 Konami Open

2023 KONAMI OPEN
- Saturday, February 18th & Sunday, February 19th
- International Swimming Center, Chiba Prefecture
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Site
- Results
The 2023 Konami Open kicks off in Japan tomorrow, with the two-day affair taking place at the International Swimming Center within the Chiba Prefecture. The meet represents the last of three annual ‘K’ meets in Japan, with the Kosuke Kitajima Cup having taken place in January while last week the Kirara Cup concluded.
As in the past, the Konami Open has attracted some of the nation’s top talent, with Olympians and World Championships swimmers flocking to a chance for additional tune-ups ahead of the Japanese Swimming Championships. That April meet represents the nation’s sole qualifying opportunity for swimmers to etch their names onto the roster for a home-based World Championships in Fukuoka this July.
Top-tier athletes expected to race this weekend include the following:
Suzuka Hasegawa
Tomoru Honda
Ryosuke Irie
Runa Imai
Waka Kobori
Naoki Mizunuma
Katsuhiro Matsumoto
Ryuya Mura
Katsumi Nakamura
Miyu Namba
Yui Ohashi
Shoma Sato
Shinri Shioura
Ai Soma
Shogo Takeda
Takumi Terada
Ippei Watanabe