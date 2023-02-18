Kaylee McKeown Rips 57.93 100 Backstroke At Vic Open

2023 VICTORIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Victorian Open Long Course Championships concluded its day two but not before multi-Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown ripped a head-turning swim in the women’s 100m backstroke.

The 21-year-old Griffith swimmer crushed a winning time of 57.93 to not only beat the field by nearly 4 seconds but also log her swiftest effort since the 2020 Olympic Games.

Opening in 28.20 and closing in 29.73, McKeown’s 57.93 checked in as the 13th fastest time in history and the best time in the world this season. Her performance narrowly beats out American Regan Smith‘s world-leading 57.95 clocked at the U.S. Open last December.

Specific to McKeown, her time tonight in Victoria represents her 5th fastest outing over the course of her career. She remains just one of three women to have ever delved under the 58-second threshold in this event, with Canada’s Kylie Masse and Smith both also having accomplished the feat.

Kaylee McKeown‘s Top 5 LCM 100 Backstroke Times

57.45 2021 Australian Trials, World Record 57.47 2021 Olympic Games 57.63 2021 Sydney Open 57.88 2021 Olympic Games 57.93 2020 Queensland Championships/2022 Vic Open

McKeown took gold in this women’s 100m back event at the 2020 Olympic Games with a time of 57.47 while her result tonight would have been good enough for the bronze medal in Tokyo.

More recently, at the 2022 World Championships, her 57.93 here would have captured the gold, beating out Smith’s winning effort of 58.22. As a refresher, McKeown dropped the 100m back in Budapest so she could focus on the 200m IM sans conflicts. She took silver in that 2IM in a time of 2:08.57.

McKeown already put up the fastest time of her career last night in an ‘off event’ of the women’s 100m breaststroke, registering a time of 1:06.86. She also scored a solid time of 54.66 just minutes later in the 100m free to produce a result among her top 3 career-best times.

The Michael Bohl-trained star was slated to also race the women’s 200m breaststroke tonight but wound up dropping the event.

Look for a full day-two recap of today’s events in Victoria to follow.