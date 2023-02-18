Recently Added IU Freshman Diver Skyler Liu is Excelling in Her First Collegiate Meet

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana freshman Skyler Liu is already making an impact for the Hoosiers in her first meet with the program. Liu, a freshman from China, just joined the Indiana roster ahead of Big Tens. In fact, she joined so recently that Big Tens marks her first meet competing as a Hoosier.

In her debut for Indiana, Liu has been fantastic, qualifying for the ‘A’ final in both 1-meter and 3-meter diving. She finished third in 3-meter last night and fifth in 1-meter on Thursday, which makes her the third-highest scoring diver of the meet so far, behind only Indiana teammate Anne Fowler, who won both 1-meter and 3-meter, and Minnesota’s Joy Zhu.

SwimSwam asked Indiana head diving coach Drew Johansen about the timeline of Liu’s arrival and how it happened. Johansen told SwimSwam that he had originally made contact with Liu in late summer/early fall and had begun the recruiting process with her. There was an opportunity for Liu to join the team in the last few weeks and they pulled the trigger.

Indiana diving has long been one of the premier diving programs in the NCAA. The Hoosiers divers have also played a critical role in their current second-place position in the team standings, having scored 160 points for the team.

Liu will finish out her meet today in platform diving, which is an event the Hoosiers have excelled in historically.