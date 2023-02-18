Zoie Hartman Explains Difference in Training with Georgia Split Programs

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

200 IM SEC Champion Zoie Hartman sang the praises of Stefanie Moreno Williams last night after her win for the bulldogs. After the retirement of Jack Bauerle, Moreno Williams took over the women’s program and Hartman noticed a difference, saying that the new head coach gears the training for the women specifically. Hartman also says that Moreno is a great leader, emphasizing that she bleeds black and red and inspired by her commitment to Georgia.