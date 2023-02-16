2023 Women’s Big Tens Day 2 Up/Downs: Michigan Bringing Back Most Finalists of Any Team

2023 WOMENS BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY PRELIMS RECAP

The first prelims session of the 2023 Women’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships is in the books. As we enter tonight’s finals session, Indiana holds a two-point lead over three-time defending champions Ohio State.

The Buckeyes probably had the best morning out of any team, earning seven ‘A’ finalists, seven ‘B’ finalists, and one ‘C’ finalist. While the Buckeyes are likely to lead tonight’s scoring, it was actually host school Michigan that put the most athletes in scoring position for tonight. The Wolverines have 16 swims/dives set to score tonight, including six ‘A’ finalists, six ‘B’ finalists, and four ‘C’ finalists.

Also of note, Indiana earned a whopping ten ‘A’ finalists for tonight, but have no ‘B’ or ‘C’ finalists in the mix. So while the Hoosiers had the best top end this morning, it looks as though they may not have quite the same depth as Ohio State and Michigan.

Here are the “up/mid/downs” for tonight at the Big Ten Championships. If you’re unfamiliar with our “up/mid/downs” posts, the concept is simple. It’s a way of tracking how many finalists each team earns in prelims as a way of projecting the scoring going into finals. “up” is the first number, referring to the number of ‘A’ finalists, “mids” are the second number, denoting ‘B’ finalists, and “downs” are the last number, indicating the number of ‘C’ finalists.

Thursday Up/Mid/Down

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving Indiana 10/0/0 3/0/0 2/0/0 2/0/0 3/0/0 Ohio State 7/7/1 0/1/1 2/2/0 4/1/0 1/3/0 Michigan 6/6/4 1/2/2 2/1/0 2/2/1 1/1/1 Wisconsin 4/4/3 3/0/2 1/4/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 Minnesota 1/4/2 0/1/1 1/0/1 0/3/0 2/1/1 Nebraska 1/1/3 1/1/1 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 Northwestern 0/5/4 0/2/0 0/1/1 0/0/2 0/2/1 Rutgers 0/2/3 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/2 Penn State 1/1/5 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/3 1/0/0 Illinois 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 Purdue 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/2 Iowa 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1

What’s clear at this point is that Ohio State, Michigan, and Indiana remain as the top three teams in the conference, as they have been for a while now. It looks like Ohio State will probably end tonight with a slim lead in the team standings, but Michigan, or even, Indiana, could find themselves leading as well.

Here are the actual scores, plus the projected scoring from this morning if all the placing were to hold. Again, this isn’t an exact science, since the placing isn’t going to remain exactly the same as in prelims, rather, this is just supposed to give us an idea of where things are at. It’s also important to note that these projected scores don’t include 1-meter diving, since that event is currently taking place and the ‘C’ finalists are already locked in, while there can still be movement among the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finalists.

Actual Scores + Scored Prelims