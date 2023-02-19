Junior National Teamers Williamson and Lucas Take Keller High to First Texas Title

Texas High School Swimming & Diving Championships – 6A Boys

February 17-18, 2023

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

There were lots of changes in the Texas high school swimming & diving season this year. A new 4A and under championship for the state’s smallest schools, a star changing programs, and a new first-time team state champion in boys’ Class 6A, home to the state’s biggest schools, marked a touchstone meet on Saturday in Austin.

Buoyed by a group of underclassmen, Keller High School won its first-ever state swimming & diving championship with 260 points, 22 points ahead of The Woodlands.

Top 5 Teams, Boys Meet

Keller – 260 The Woodlands – 238 Kingwood – 137 Vandegrift – 133.5 Clements High School – 131

Among the contributors for Keller High was sophomore Maximus Williamson, who last year swam for Southlake Carroll’s title-winning team before transferring. Carroll finished 9th this season.

Williamson opened his finals session by swimming the backstroke leg of the runner-up 200 medley relay. He split 22.46, the fastest of the field, on the backstroke leg, but it was The Woodlands who won the race in 1:29.81.

The Woodlands’ relay was Ryan Rautenbach (23.03), Tyler Tannenberger (24.58), Roberto Bonilla Flores (22.00), and CJ Sorensen (20.20). Their winning time broke The Woodlands’ own State Record of 1:30.08 set at the 2021 championship. Keller’s time of 1:29.88 was also under that old record.

Keller anchor River Paulk had the fastest freestyle leg; Clements’ Logan Brown split 24.39 on the breaststroke leg and Hayden Belotti split 20.72 on the fly leg for the fastest splits in their respective strokes as the Rangers finished in 4th place.

Williamson got his first win of the meet in the 200 IM, touching in 1:42.17. That knocked a second-and-a-half off his own State Record of 1:43.70 set at last year’s meet as a freshman. That also moves him within eight-tenths of a second of David Nolan’s legendary high school record of 1:41.39 set more than a decade ago in Pennsylvania.

It also moves him into 3rd place in the all-time 17-18 rankings, even at just 17-years-old.

Top 5 Boys All-time, 17-18 200 yard IM:

David Nolan – 1:41.39 Baylor Nelson – 1:42.01 Maximus Williamson – 1:42.17 Ryan Murphy – 1:42.24 Kieran Smith – 1:42.26

The runner-up in that race was Clements’ Logan Brown, who swam 1:45.12. That was .01 seconds shy of the Texas A&M commit’s personal best, but his highlight of the meet would come later in the day.

Later in the day, Brown won the 100 breaststroke in 52.86, his first time under 53 seconds. That moves him to 37th in the all-time 17-18 rankings and makes him the third-best breaststroker in the class of 2023 (behind William Heck from Florida at 52.38 and Nate Germonprez from Nebraska at 52.59). Brown is only 17.

The Woodlands had three swimmers in the top six of that 100 breaststroke, led by senior Roberto Bonilla in 2nd place in 54.62. Junior Tyler Tannenberger was 3rd in 55.42 and Caleb Gallagher was 6th in 55.81.

Williamson got a second individual win later in the meet in the 100 backstroke in 47.24, successfully defending that title as well. That missed the 6A record by .15 seconds and the overall state record by half-a-second.

Williamson isn’t the only USA Swimming National Junior Teamer on the Keller’s boys’ team. Junior Cooper Lucas also won two individual events, starting with the 200 free.

He won that race in 1:35.34, which was 2.6 seconds ahead of runner-up Danny Bishop. That is Lucas’ third-straight Texas state title in the 200 free.

Lucas was .05 seconds faster in his winning 2022 effort.

Later in the meet, he would win a second-straight title in the 500 free, finishing in 4:19.40.

Lucas also led Keller to their first-ever relay title. He swam the second leg of the 200 free relay that won by a full second in 1:21.93. River Paulk (20.50), Lucas (20.16), Jacob Fabian (20.81), and Riccardo Osio (20.46) were on the winning relay. Of that group, only Fabian is a senior.

Keller finished the meet with another relay title, this time with both of their individual stars in tow. Williamson led off in 42.75, followed by Lucas (44.26), freshman Maxwell Stanislaus (46.26), and Collin Quickstad (45.64).

Of the eight swimmers who contributed to Keller’s relays, just one is graduating at the end of this season.

It was a big day overall for A&M commits. Besides brown, Ben Scholl from The Woodlands tied for first in the 50 free in 19.94 to defend his title. He tied Westwood senior Sonny Wang for the title. Wang was 2nd last year.

Clear Lake’s Hayden Bellotti was 3rd in 19.99, with the top three all under 20 seconds.

Scholl and Wang would go head-to-head in the 100 free later in the meet, where Scholl would win, this time alone, in 43.42. That was a tenth ahead of Wang’s 43.52.

Bellotti, runner-up in the 50 free, came out of the dive break to win the 100 fly in 46.67. That broke the 6A Record of 46.99 set by Prosper’s Jacob Wimberly in prelims, which in turn broke Noah Henry‘s 47.07 from 2018.

The overall State Record of 46.09 is Connor Foote’s from the 2022 5A meet.

Bellotti, a Virginia commit, didn’t swim this 100 fly at last year’s state meet. Instead, there, he was 5th in the 50 free and 7th in the 100 free.

Rock Hill’s Luke Sitz won boys’ 1-meter diving in 599.75. Last year, he was 5th in the 5A meet, but his school jumped to 6A this year and he won the title.