Virginia Caps Off 2022 NCAAs With American Record in 400 Free Relay

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Championship Central

Official Psych Sheets

Live Results

The Virginia women capped off their 2022 NCAA title run by winning the 400 freestyle relay in an American, NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool Record time of 3:06.91. That time broke Cal’s record of 3:06.96 which stood since 2019.

Interestingly enough, two of the splits on tonight’s relay were the exact same as Cal’s. Virginia’s third leg Reilly Tiltmann swam the same time as Izzy Ivey who led off for Cal in a 47.79. Kate Douglass of Virginia led off in a 46.62, the same exact time that Katie McLaughlin swam for Cal on their second leg.

The consistency in the two relays continued as Alex Walsh swam a 46.49 for Virginia tonight on the second leg which was 0.01 slower than Amy Bilquist swam as Bilquist swam the third leg for Cal in a 46.68.

The biggest difference (although not much) was the anchor legs. Abbey Weitzeil swam a 46.07 for Cal, and Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh split a 46.01 tonight.

Notably, none of the four are seniors so the same relay has the potential to swim again next year.