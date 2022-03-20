Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Caps Off 2022 NCAAs With American Record in 400 Free Relay

Comments: 20
by Anya Pelshaw 20

March 19th, 2022 ACC, College, Pac-12

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia women capped off their 2022 NCAA title run by winning the 400 freestyle relay in an American, NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool Record time of 3:06.91. That time broke Cal’s record of 3:06.96 which stood since 2019.

Virginia 2022 Cal 2019
Kate Douglass 46.62 Izzy Ivey 47.79
Alex Walsh 46.49 Katie McCaughlin 46.62
Reilly Tiltmann 47.79 Amy Bilquist 46.48
Gretchen Walsh 46.01 Abbey Weitzeil 46.07

Interestingly enough, two of the splits on tonight’s relay were the exact same as Cal’s. Virginia’s third leg Reilly Tiltmann swam the same time as Izzy Ivey who led off for Cal in a 47.79. Kate Douglass of Virginia led off in a 46.62, the same exact time that Katie McLaughlin swam for Cal on their second leg.

The consistency in the two relays continued as Alex Walsh swam a 46.49 for Virginia tonight on the second leg which was 0.01 slower than Amy Bilquist swam as Bilquist swam the third leg for Cal in a 46.68.

The biggest difference (although not much) was the anchor legs. Abbey Weitzeil swam a 46.07 for Cal, and Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh split a 46.01 tonight.

Notably, none of the four are seniors so the same relay has the potential to swim again next year.

In This Story

20
Noah
32 minutes ago

Who will Virginia’s breastroker be next year?

1
0
Reply
Snarky
Reply to  Noah
28 minutes ago

Alex ain’t bad.

0
0
Reply
Melanie
Reply to  Noah
23 minutes ago

Probably Zoe Skirboll

0
0
Reply
Melanie
Reply to  Noah
23 minutes ago

Skirboll has a 27.9 50

0
0
Reply
CavaDore
47 minutes ago

Reilly Tiltmann really stepped up to the challenge for that relay. So proud of her!

11
0
Reply
Troyy
50 minutes ago

It’s gonna be really interesting to see how the 100 free goes at US trials this year. Surely the talent exists to produce the best American 4×100 free team ever.

7
0
Reply
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
Reply to  Troyy
36 minutes ago

I’d lean towards no. The 2019 team had splits of 52.9, 52.6, 53.4 and 51.9. While we have a bunch of girls seemingly capable of going 53 lows, you need all 4 swimmers to the point of averaging 52.7, which might not be possible if any of them are as slow as 53.mid, even the leadoff. We were almost 2 full seconds slower in 2021, and Weitzel was the only one under that average time. I wouldn’t be surprised if we broke 3:32 this year but I’d be very surprised if we broke 3:31.

1
-1
Reply
Noah
Reply to  PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
34 minutes ago

Who was on that team? Simone, Weitzel?

0
0
Reply
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
Reply to  Noah
32 minutes ago

Comerford 52.98, Weitzel 52.66, Dahlia 53.46, Manuel 51.92.

0
0
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Troyy
5 minutes ago

What is Douglass best 100 m free time?

0
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
54 minutes ago

So that’s it then? No more Cal records?
Ivey was 4 months out of graduating HS. I was so proud of her being a part of that.
Hey — they all gotta fall sometime.
Congrats Virginia. Really amazing what your team has accomplished.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by BearlyBreathing
12
0
Reply
jeff
58 minutes ago

Scary thing is that all of them are returning and almost certainly are capable of going faster

12
0
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  jeff
54 minutes ago

Agreed. Also replace nordmann with Curzan and it gets really interesting.

1
-3
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimfan
43 minutes ago

Stanford needs to find more Lexi Cuomos and Reily Tiltmanns: swimmers who are not the mega-stars, but who will still chip in a big leg on a relay and score 10-20 points.

13
0
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Braden Keith
41 minutes ago

Hopefully Bell, hook, and Wilson will be able to contribute as well

2
0
Reply
Tomek
Reply to  jeff
52 minutes ago

Wenger should be eligible for 5th year?

0
0
Reply
CavaDore
Reply to  Tomek
46 minutes ago

I wish! She definitely could but she has said she won’t be coming back. This was her last meet.

1
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  CavaDore
33 minutes ago

wonder if AWalsh will be stepping up as breaststroke leg? Douglass on fly, GWalsh free and Tiltmann back?

3
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  jeff
28 minutes ago

Certainly possible.

Jaycee Yeagher, Emma Weber (59.0 in HS), and Zoe Skirboll (who has Douglass/Walsh style versatility) for next season.

0
0
Reply
retiredsprinter
Reply to  Tomek
45 minutes ago

she is eligible but has said that she will not be taking a 5th year

1
0
Reply

