Virginia Caps Off 2022 NCAAs With American Record in 400 Free Relay

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The Virginia women capped off their 2022 NCAA title run by winning the 400 freestyle relay in an American, NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool Record time of 3:06.91. That time broke Cal’s record of 3:06.96 which stood since 2019.
|Virginia 2022
|Cal 2019
|Kate Douglass
|46.62
|Izzy Ivey
|47.79
|Alex Walsh
|46.49
|Katie McCaughlin
|46.62
|Reilly Tiltmann
|47.79
|Amy Bilquist
|46.48
|Gretchen Walsh
|46.01
|Abbey Weitzeil
|46.07
Interestingly enough, two of the splits on tonight’s relay were the exact same as Cal’s. Virginia’s third leg Reilly Tiltmann swam the same time as Izzy Ivey who led off for Cal in a 47.79. Kate Douglass of Virginia led off in a 46.62, the same exact time that Katie McLaughlin swam for Cal on their second leg.
The consistency in the two relays continued as Alex Walsh swam a 46.49 for Virginia tonight on the second leg which was 0.01 slower than Amy Bilquist swam as Bilquist swam the third leg for Cal in a 46.68.
The biggest difference (although not much) was the anchor legs. Abbey Weitzeil swam a 46.07 for Cal, and Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh split a 46.01 tonight.
Notably, none of the four are seniors so the same relay has the potential to swim again next year.
Who will Virginia’s breastroker be next year?
Alex ain’t bad.
Probably Zoe Skirboll
Skirboll has a 27.9 50
Reilly Tiltmann really stepped up to the challenge for that relay. So proud of her!
It’s gonna be really interesting to see how the 100 free goes at US trials this year. Surely the talent exists to produce the best American 4×100 free team ever.
I’d lean towards no. The 2019 team had splits of 52.9, 52.6, 53.4 and 51.9. While we have a bunch of girls seemingly capable of going 53 lows, you need all 4 swimmers to the point of averaging 52.7, which might not be possible if any of them are as slow as 53.mid, even the leadoff. We were almost 2 full seconds slower in 2021, and Weitzel was the only one under that average time. I wouldn’t be surprised if we broke 3:32 this year but I’d be very surprised if we broke 3:31.
Who was on that team? Simone, Weitzel?
Comerford 52.98, Weitzel 52.66, Dahlia 53.46, Manuel 51.92.
What is Douglass best 100 m free time?
So that’s it then? No more Cal records?
Ivey was 4 months out of graduating HS. I was so proud of her being a part of that.
Hey — they all gotta fall sometime.
Congrats Virginia. Really amazing what your team has accomplished.
Scary thing is that all of them are returning and almost certainly are capable of going faster
Agreed. Also replace nordmann with Curzan and it gets really interesting.
Stanford needs to find more Lexi Cuomos and Reily Tiltmanns: swimmers who are not the mega-stars, but who will still chip in a big leg on a relay and score 10-20 points.
Hopefully Bell, hook, and Wilson will be able to contribute as well
Wenger should be eligible for 5th year?
I wish! She definitely could but she has said she won’t be coming back. This was her last meet.
wonder if AWalsh will be stepping up as breaststroke leg? Douglass on fly, GWalsh free and Tiltmann back?
Certainly possible.
Jaycee Yeagher, Emma Weber (59.0 in HS), and Zoe Skirboll (who has Douglass/Walsh style versatility) for next season.
she is eligible but has said that she will not be taking a 5th year