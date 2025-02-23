Tennessee breaks NCAA Record in 400 Freestyle Relay, Jordan Crooks Splits 39.52

2025 SEC Championships

The final event of the 2025 SEC Championships was one for the record books, literally, as the Tennessee men swam 2:42.41 on the 400 freestyle relay, almost a second under the former NCAA record. They were anchored by Jordan Crooks swimming the fastest relay split in history at 39.52.

Men’s 400 Free Relay — Finals

NCAA Record: 2:43.40 — Arizona State, 2024 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 2:44.07 — Florida, 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship record: 2:45.31 — Florida, 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:49.79

Full Results:

Tennessee- 2:42.41 **NCAA Record*** Florida- 2:43.60 Texas- 2:46.65 Alabama- 2:47.67 UGA- 2:48.30 Texas A&M- 2:48.39 LSU- 2:48.56 Auburn- 2:48.56 Missouri- 2:50.28 Kentucky- 2:52.85 South Carolina- 2:53.95

What. A. Race. Tennessee and Florida swam different relay orders, and it worked out in Tennessee’s favor. The Vols decided to put Jordan Crooks, the co-100 free champion, on the anchor leg of the relay, and he made it completely worth it, swimming the fastest relay split in history at 39.52 to pass Florida.

Florida chose to lead off their relay with Josh Liendo, the other 100 free champion. Liendo swam 40.78 to get the Gators off to a strong start, almost four tenths ahead of Tennessee’s Gui Caribe, who went 41.11

Tennessee was still in 2nd after their 2nd leg Nikoli Blackman‘s split 41.13 before handing it off to 3rd leg Lamar Taylor. Taylor swam a faster split than the Florida 3rd leg, making up enough ground with his 40.65 to put Jordan Crooks in the water only half a second back

The former NCAA record was set at 2:43.40 by Arizona State at last year’s NCAA Championships. In that same race, Tennessee finished 5th at 2:45.38, almost three seconds slower than they went tonight.

Split Comparison

The biggest difference was Crooks’ relay split, which was seven tenths faster than Leon Marchand‘s leadoff leg for the Sun Devils.

Crooks is the only swimmer who has ever split under 40 seconds on a relay, doing it for the first time in November at the Tennessee Invite when he went 39.89. He now holds the top two splits in history.

Top 5 Relay Splits: