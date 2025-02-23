Ohio State Buckeyes Win 5th Women’s Big Ten Championship Title In Six Years

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Ohio State Buckeyes are back on top of the women’s Big Ten.

Last season, it came down to the final relay between Ohio State and Indiana, and the Buckeyes ended up losing by a half-point to the Hoosiers. This season, Ohio State rebounded with a convincing victory in their home pool. They won their fifth conference title in six years with 1313.5 points, beating Indiana by 58 points.

This is the tenth team title in program history for Ohio State.

Early in the meet, it looked like a tight race was developing between Ohio State, Indiana, and Michigan for the team title. But a relay disqualification proved costly for the Wolverines and during the back half of the meet the Buckeyes were able to put distance between themselves and the Hoosiers and held a 127 point lead heading into the final day of the meet.

Ohio State won two events en route to its team title, relying on its depth to rack up points. In addition to their two event wins, the Buckeyes earned four silver medals and five bronze medals.

Buckeye Event Winners:

1-meter diving: Lina Hentschel, junior — 328.75

400 IM: Sienna Angove, freshman — 4:03.92

Junior Lina Hentschel won the Buckeyes’ first event of the championships on the 1-meter board. Later, freshman Sienna Angove added another event win by claiming the 400 IM in an NCAA ‘B’ cut 4:03.92.

The Buckeyes’ freshman class was key to their championship title. Ohio State graduated many swimmers from last year’s team, making them a young squad without a ton of college championship racing experience. But that didn’t deter the squad, through two days of racing, the freshman class was responsible for 39% of the team’s individual points. Six of the team’s freshmen were named to the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team–Angove, Rachel Bockrath, Erin Little, Delia Lloyd, Mila Nikanorov, Maria Ramos–the most of any program. The top two freshman finishers in each event, including relays, are named to the All-Freshmen Team.

Next, the Buckeyes head to the 2025 Women’s DI NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Washington from March 19-22.

Final Team Standings: