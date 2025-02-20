2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We have arrived to the first real finals session of the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Championships, and all of tonight’s races are shaping up to be exciting, including the overall team race.

Based on our projections, without diving, Michigan could finish the day just 10 points ahead of Ohio State. This meet was decided by half-a-point last year, and we could see another incredibly close race, especially with the addition of diving to Indiana’s totals, though Ohio State put more divers in the ‘A’ final than IU did.

The meet opens with the women’s 500 freestyle, where the top five seeds are separated by barely over a second. Indiana senior Anna Peplowski is the top seed at 4:37.24, and Ching Gan from Indiana comes in seeded 5th at 4:38.58.

The 200 IM is shaping up to be even more exciting with Wisconsin 5th year Phoebe Bacon tying with Oho State Freshman Sienna Angove for first seed. They both swam 1:54.81 in the prelims, which was an add for Bacon and a best time for Angove. Bacon is also the only swimmer in the final not from Ohio State or Michigan.

Just half-a-second separated the 50 free ‘A’ final with Kristin Paegle taking the top seed for Indiana at 21.63.

The women’s 1-Meter Diving event will be the last individual event, and Purdue freshman Avery Worobel is the top seed. In the team race, Ohio State is going to pick up huge points on Michigan with two divers in the ‘A’ final and one in the ‘B’. Michigan only has one diver in scoring position. Indiana has the most divers who can score, with one in the ‘A’ final and three in the ‘B’.

Finally, the meet will end with the 200 freestyle relay. Michigan is the top seed in the event, and the favorites to win.

500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 4:34.28, G Ryan (MICH) – 2017

Big Ten Record – 4:34.09, Anna Peplowski (IU) – 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:36.89

Defending Champion: Katie Crom, Michigan – 4:37.24

Top Eight Finishers:

Anna Peplowski (IU)- 4:33.86 **New Meet and Conference Record** Claire Tuggle (USC)- 4:35.43 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Hannah Bellard(MICH)- 4:36.96 Mila Nikanorov (OSU)- 4:37.43 Ching Gan (IU)- 4:37.49 Genevieve Jorgensen (NEB)- 4:39.41 Eliot Kennedy (MINN)- 4:39.82 Rebecca Diaconescu (MICH)- 4:41.81

Anna Peplowski started the session out strong, setting a new meet and conference record in the women’s 500 freestyle. Her final time of 4:33.86 was almost a two tenth drop from her own previous conference record of 4:34.09 she went at last year’s NCAA Championships to finish 3rd overall in the event. It also broke the 8-year-old record of 4:34.28 set back in 2017 by G Ryan from Michigan.

Claire Tuggle came in 2nd at 4:35.43. This was a huge best time for Tuggle, who went a best time in the prelims of 4:37.66. She actually led the race for about a 200 in the middle, but suffered from her opening speed, and ended up dropping the lead to Peplowski at the 400 mark.

After the top two swimmers, the rest of the race was pretty close. The next three finishers were separated by about half-a-second. Hannah Bellard finished 3rd at 4:36.96 for Michigan. Mila Nikanorov came in 4th for Ohio State at 4:37.43, and Ching Gan touched 5th for Indiana just six-one-hundredths back at 4:37.49. These times were new personal bests for Gan and Nikanorov. Bellard has a best time of 4:34.77 from November.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:51.66, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2020

Big Ten Record – 1:50.79, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66

Defending Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:54.29

Top Eight Finishers:

Phoebe Bacon (WISC)- 1:53.12 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Letitia Sim (MICH)- 1:54.64 Siena Angove (OSU)- 1:55.06 Paige Hall (OSU)- 1:55.45 Krista Marlin (OSU)- 1:55.66 Stephanie Balduccini (MICH)- 1:55.69 Paige Delma (OSU)- 1:56.24 Devon Kitchel (MICH)- 1:56.81

50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (OSU) – 2018

Big Ten Record – 21.17, Maggie MacNeil (MICH) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 21.58

Defending Champion: Teresa Ivan, Ohio State – 21.74

Top Eight Finishers:

Kristina Paegle (IU)- 21.64 Brady Kendall (MICH)- 21.76 Lindsay Flynn (MICH)- 21.83 Hailey Tierney (WISC)- 22.01 Olivia Wanner (MINN)- 22.09 Caroline Famous (USC)- 22.17 Nyah Funderburke (OSU)- 22.25 Rachel Bockrath (OSU)- 22.37

1-METER DIVING- FINALS

200 FREE RELAY- FINALS