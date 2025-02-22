2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Ohio State Poised to Take Back Title- Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.

Team Scores After Day 3

Ohio State- 904.5 Indiana- 777.5 Michigan- 771 USC- 584 Wisconsin-555 Minnesota- 402 UCLA- 379.5 Purdue- 357 Northwestern- 273 Nebraska- 256.5 Rutgers- 211 Penn State- 208 Illinois- 176 Iowa- 129

What had been shaping up to be a very close meet, is not very close going into the final day of competition.

Ohio State has a clear lead over 2nd place Indiana, and that doesn’t seem to be in too much danger tonight. Indiana and Michigan are going to be battling it out for 2nd overall, but a stronger prelims performance, and the addition of diving scores have Indiana coming out on top by more than 60 points.

It seems pretty safe to predict the podium at this point will be some combination of these three teams, likely with Ohio State on top. The rest of the leaderboard could very easily change positions going into today as there are tight battles all over.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team Overall 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 fly Ohio State 5/7/0 (247) 2/1/0 1/3/0 1/2/0 1/1/0 Indiana 9/4/0 (302) 4/0/0 2/0/0 2/1/0 1/3/0 Michigan 7/4/1 (241) 1/0/1 3/2/0 1/0/0 2/2/0 USC 4/0/5 (123) 0/0/2 1/0/1 2/0/1 1/0/1 Wisconsin 4/3/6 (181) 2/0/0 0/2/2 1/1/4 1/0/0 Minnesota 1/3/0 (68) 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 1/0/0 UCLA 1/4/4 (85) 0/2/2 0/0/1 1/1/0 0/1/1 Purdue 1/2/3 (74) 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 1/1/1 Northwestern 1/3/3 (74.5) 0/2/0 1/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/2 Nebraska 0/1/2 (20) 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/1 0/0/0 Rutgers 0/0/4 (22) 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/2 Penn State 0/0/2 (3.5) 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 Illinois 0/0/1 (4) 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 Iowa 0/0/1 (3) 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Notable points from this chart include Indiana’s nine ‘A’ finalists, which was huge for keeping them ahead of Michigan, who only has seven. Northwestern secured their first ‘A’ finalist of the meet in the women’s 100 freestyle with Nicole Venema’s 6th place finish in the 100 freestyle.

Not included in this list are diving and miles. So far, Indiana and Ohio State have been a wash in diving, scoring within three points of each other on every board, but anything can happen on the platform.

The mile could be a big difference maker in points scored, with Ohio State having a slight edge in the event.

Real Scores + Day 4 Projections (No Relays, Diving, or Mile)