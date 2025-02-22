2025 ACC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

And here we go. We’ve got a full schedule of 11 events for the final session of the 2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, and there will plenty of close races in the pool and the battle for the team standings.

Tonight’s action will get underway with the fastest heats of the women’s and men’s 1650 free. Defending champion Cavan Gormsen will be in lane 2 of the women’s race, with Stanford’s Aurora Roghair swimming in lane 4 as the top seed. On the men’s side, NC State’s Will Gallant, who won in 2022 and 2023, will be in swimming in lane 2, but Cal’s Lucas Henveaux holds the top seed on the basis of his NCAA-leading 14:29.74 from just three weeks ago.

Next up will be the 200 back, where Claire Curzan, the fastest woman ever in the event, will be swimming in lane 4 after going 1:49.97 this morning. On the men’s side, the Cal Bears put four men into the A-final. Gabe Jett led prelims with a personal best of 1:38.19, but U.S. Open record holder Destin Lasco will be next to him in lane 5.

Gretchen Walsh posted a very swift 45.50 to lead the prelims of the 100 free. Continuing a trend, she’s the fastest woman ever in the event, and she may be poised to dip under the meet record of 45.16, or the all-time mark of 44.83. Cal’s Jack Alexy could have the ACC record set in his sights tonight; his lifetime best of 40.59 is faster than the ACC mark of 40.62, set by Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano last year.

In the 200 breast, UVA’s Alex Walsh will be swimming for her fourth ACC title in this event; she’s the top seed tonight after going 2:06.03 this morning. Louisville freshman Jake Eccleston led prelims with a 1:51.84 this morning, but he’ll face a tough field that includes ACC record holder Carles Coll Marti and 2023 ACC champion Denis Petrashov, who won the 100 breast last night.

The night will wrap up with timed finals of the 400 free relay. The Virginia women could be primed for another all-time record; they’ve set all-time marks in the 800 free and 400 medley relays so far this week.

Based on results from this morning’s preliminary session, the UVA women and the California men look to have the team titles pretty well in hand. However, we could see some movement in the team battles for the other spots, and we’ll try to keep you updated on those races throughout the evening.

Scores Through Day 4

Women

Virginia – 1040.5 Stanford – 852 Louisville – 682 California – 637 North Carolina – 544.5 NC State – 530 Florida State – 350 Pittsburgh – 348 Miami (Florida) – 338 Duke – 271 VA Tech – 241.5 Notre Dame – 207 Southern Methodist – 140.5 Georgia Tech – 111 Boston College – 79

Men

California – 885.5 Stanford – 822 North Carolina – 741 NC State – 676 Louisville – 647.5 Florida State – 516.5 VA Tech – 483 Virginia – 419 Pittsburgh – 382.5 Georgia Tech – 349 Southern Methodist – 323 Duke – 135 Boston College – 90 Miami (Florida) – 84 Notre Dame – 45

Women’s 1650 Free – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, 2017

ACC Record: 15:25.30 – Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

(UVA), 2016 ACC Meet Record: 15:25.30 – Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

(UVA), 2016 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 16:14.82

Top 8 Through the Early Heats:

Maggie Graves (Notre Dame) – 16:09.03 Kate Anderson (Virginia Tech) – 16:17.61 Lillian Reader (UNC) – 16:19.74 Bailey O’Regan (Stanford) – 16:20.24 Camille Henveaux (Cal) – 16:21.04 Grace Hodgins (UNC) – 16:23.43 Julia Brzozowski (FSU) – 16:24.82 Audrey Portello (Duke) – 16:28.02

Overall Top 8:

Aurora Roghair (Stanford) – 15:40.90 Maya Geringer (Cal) – 15:51.01 Cavan Gormsen (Virginia) – 15:54.04 Leticia Fassina Romao (Louisville) – 15:58.57 Chase Travis (NC State) – 15:59.15 Maggie Graves (Notre Dame) – 16:09.03 Emma Hastings (NC State) – 16:16.60 Kate Anderson (Virginia Tech) – 16:17.61

Stanford’s Aurora Roghair earned her first ACC title, with a strong win tonight in the 1650. Swimming in the fastest heat, Roghair established an early lead and clocked the 2nd-fastest time of her career en route to a 10-second margin of victory. Roghair’s time of 15:40.90 was faster than her what she went to take 2nd at NCAAs last year (15:41.11), and less than four seconds off her personal best of 15:36.43 from midseason.

Cal’s Maya Geringer set an almost-three seconds personal best, going 15:51.01 for 2nd. Heading into this season, Geringer’s best time was a 15:56.28 she swam while representing Ohio State last year. After transferring to Cal, she 15:53.92 before a further drop today.

Cavan Gormsen, the defending ACC champion in this event, was over 17 seconds faster tonight than she was here last year (16:07.50 to 15:54.04). Gormsen hit a new lifetime best tonight, improving on her 15:57.20 from December 2022.

Louisville freshman Leticia Fassina Romao, a midseason addition from Brazil, took 4th in 15:58.57 in what appears to be her first 1650 ever. Romao placed 15th in the 1500m ever at last year’s Short Course World Championships.

NC State put two women into the top eight. Chase Travis got under 16 minutes for the first time with a 15:59.15 for 5th place , and Emma Hastings finished 7th in 16:16.60.

The two women from the early heats, Maggie Graves of Notre Dame (16:09.03) and Virginia Tech’s Kate Anderson (16:17.61), had times that held up to place in the top eight overall.

Men’s 1650 Free – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke , 2020

, 2020 ACC Record: 14:24.43 – Anton Ipsen (NCS), 2018

(NCS), 2018 ACC Meet Record: 14:27.93 – Zach Yeadon (ND) – 2020

(ND) – 2020 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.41

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 14:54.92

Top 8 Through the Early Heats:

Mert Kilavuz (Georgia Tech) – 14:44.90 Tyler Kopp (Cal) – 14:51.43 Gabriel Machado (Stanford) – 14:52.16 Jack Hoagland (SMU) – 15:01.06 Kyle Ponsler (NC State) – 15:03.31 Jonathan Naber (Virginia Tech) – 15:03.59 Matthew Marsteiner (NC State) – 15:11.14 Benjamin Gehard (Georgia Tech) – 15:18.14

Overall Top 8:

Owen Lloyd (NC State) – 14:31.64 Liam Custer (Stanford) – 14:36.44 Lucas Henveaux (Cal) – 14:40.09 Lance Norris (NC State) – 14:42.53 Mert Kilavuz (Georgia Tech) – 14:44.90 Will Gallant (NC State) – 14:48.80 Elijah Shoyat (Louisville) – 14:50.05 Tyler Kopp (Cal) – 14:51.43

For the second year in a row, NC State’s Owen Lloyd touched the wall first. But tonight was his first official ACC title in the event, as last year he was memorably DQ’d in the wake of his post-race celebration, a moment that went viral beyond the world of swimming.

He was five and a half seconds faster tonight than he was last year, stopping the clock in a lifetime best of 14:31.64. Lloyd’s win is the fourth-straight for the Wolfpack distance crew. NC State’s Lance Norris (14:52.53) and Will Gallant (14:48.80) took 4th and 6th tonight, pushing NC State ahead of UNC in the race for 3rd.

Stanford junior Liam Custer hit his first personal best in over four years to take 2nd in 14:36.44. Cal’s Lucas Henveaux, who came into today with the fastest time in the nation (14:29.74), placed 4th in 14:40.09.

2021 champion Jack Hoagland finished 10th in 15:01.06.

Women’s 200 Back – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.87 – Claire Curzan , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 1:46.87 – Claire Curzan (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61 – Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.01

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:35.37 – Destin Lasco , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 1:35.37 – Destin Lasco (CAL), 2024

(CAL), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NCS), 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.62

Women’s 100 Free – Finals

NCAA Record: 44.83 – Gretchen Walsh , 2024

, 2024 ACC Record: 44.83 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 ACC Meet Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 48.34

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, 2018

ACC Record: 40.62 – Chris Guiliano (ND), 2024

ACC Meet Record: 40.62 – Chris Guiliano (ND), 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 42.19

Women’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass , 2023

, 2023 ACC Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass (UVA), 2023

(UVA), 2023 ACC Meet Record: 2:02.24 – Alex Walsh (UVA), 2024

(UVA), 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.55

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.35 – Leon Marchand, 2024

ACC Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022

ACC Meet Record: 1:49.69 – Carles Coll Marti (VT), 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.12

Women’s Platform Diving – Finals

NCAA Record: 396.75 – Haley Ishimatsu (USC), 2013

ACC Record: 367.20 – Brittany Viola (MIA), 2008

ACC Meet Record: 364.70 – Katrina Young (FSU), 2014

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia, 2023

ACC Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia, 2023

ACC Meet Record: 3:06.83 – Virginia, 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:13.74

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:15.28

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals