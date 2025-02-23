Pomona-Pitzer (Women) Vault Into The Lead of the SCIAC Conference Championships

2025 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships

Courtesy: The SCIAC

Women’s Recap

Two podium sweeps and a new SCIAC record by Valerie Mello propelled the Sagehens of Pomona-Pitzer Colleges into the lead on Day Three of the 2025 SCIAC Swimming & Diving Championship.

Pomona-Pitzer flipped a 38-point deficit to an 84-point lead behind consecutive podium sweeps of the 200-yard Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges trail the Sagehens’ 714 points while still almost 300 ahead of third-place Chapman University, which rode its first individual women’s title since 2014 to vault into third on 340 points ahead of California Lutheran University, which sits at 296 points. Caltech remained in fifth place with 247 points, followed by Occidental College (229), Whittier College (142), the University of Redlands (118) and the University of La Verne (74).

Mello posted the highlight of the night with wire-to-wire dominance of the 200 Free, taking it out in blazing-fast splits of 24.47 and 51.95 that led the field by more than two seconds and finding enough left in the tank to clock a 1:49.78 and sneak under the previous SCIAC record set by 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year Alex Turvey just last season. Bennett Jones, last year’s Newcomer of the Year, repeated as the 400 IM champion with Emmie Appl and Karolina Dzieciol rounding out the podium, followed by Mello’s victory ahead of teammates Charlotre Dixon and Nina Aballea. Graeleigh Jones also made a return to the podium in style, surmounting it with a victory in the 100 Breast just ahead of teammate Francesca Coppo, while two Sagehen rookies finished at the top of the 100 Back, with Izzy Yoon taking gold in 56.04 and Amaia Sherman taking silver. The 400 Medley Relay quartet of Yoon, Jones, Mary Louise Leopold and Aballea rounded out the bevy of Sagehen victories on the night.

Kiana Tanizaki-Hudson opened the night with a fireworks display in the 100 Fly as the senior led the field by more than a second after the first 50 and closed with a characteristically superb underwater on the final 25 for a time of 54.39 to win the Panthers’ first individual women’s title since 2014. The senior bookended the night playing a key role on the third-place 400 Medley Relay just behind CMS in second.

The fourth and final day of the meet will include the 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast and 200 Fly in the morning preliminaries, with all but the top eight seeds in the 1650 Free to follow. That top eight will open the evening finals session, which will be concluded with the 400 Free Relay.

Men’s Recap

The Stags landed on 727 points with victories in the final two events of the night to extend their lead another 75 points over the Sagehens, who are one shy of 500. Chapman picked up big points early and sits on 366 while Caltech made a strong move into fourth place with 310, flipping spots with Occidental College which trails by 72. California Lutheran University (207) also swapped positions with the University of Redlands (190) while Whittier College has 124 points and the University of La Verne 85.

Jeremy Tan took the first title of the night for CMS in the final individual event, winning the 100-yard Backstroke before coming back to lead off the victorious 400 Medley Relay along with Evan Deedy, Dylan Krueger and Sean Su.

Chapman kicked off a night of widely spread feats as Trent Calloway and Simon Jacobs went 1-2 in the 100 Fly for the program’s first-ever gold and silver in the same race, with Caltech’s Samuel Xie earning bronze for the Beavers’ first medal since 2023. Connor Grant of Occidental College later won the Tigers’ first individual event since national champion Steven van Deventer in 2015, summiting the podium to a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday to You” on his special day. CLU’s Lincoln Hall continued to spread the love with gold in a 100 Breast victory, becoming the first Kingsman champ since national champion and US Olympic Trials finalist Luke Rodarte captured gold in the same event in 2022. Teammate Markus Stegbuchner, in his first ‘A’ final after transferring to CLU as a JUCO All-American, nabbed bronze just behind two-time champion and 2023 Newcomer of the Year Evan Deedy. In the final event of the evening, Redlands’ 400 Medley Relay earned the distinction of being the Bulldogs’ first All-SCIAC quartet since a 2020 bronze.

Last year’s Newcomer of the Year, Kyle Huang (Pomona-Pitzer), claimed a first individual title of this winter in the 400 IM ahead of rookies Dean Ko (CMS) and Jack Christy (Pomona-Pitzer). Earlier in the day, Pomona-Pitzer rookie Tommy Matheis won the 3-meter diving competition with a score of 524.00 with 2024 Diver of the Year Jake Randazzo finishing runner-up.

