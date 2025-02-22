Virginia Women Obliterates 400 Medley Relay NCAA Record With A 3:19.58

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

The Virginia women have long since proven there’s no limits to what they can achieve. Even so, the amount they continue to push swimming events forward is jaw-dropping. That’s never more on display than when the loaded roster combines forces on the relays, as they did tonight in the women’s 400 medley relay at the 2025 ACC Championships.

Claire Curzan, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Anna Moesch smashed the NCAA record in the event to close the Day Four finals session, ripping a 3:19.58. Virginia owned the previous record, which they set at 3:21.01 during the 2024 NCAA Championships. No team had ever been 3:20-point and that’s technically still true, as the Cavaliers bypassed 3:20 and went straight to 3:19.58, breaking the record by 1.43-seconds.

Split Comparison, Women’s 400 Medley Relay NCAA Record

As the Cavaliers built their reign at the top of the NCAA, they attracted versatile, high-level swimmers they could slot on multiple legs of a medley relay. A. Walsh swam butterfly on the NCAA record-setting relay last season. In fact, none of the 100 of stroke swimmers swam their respective 100 of stroke at this ACC Championship, as Curzan swam the 100 fly and G. Walsh the 100 back.

Despite that, they were both the fastest swimmers on their respective legs of the race. With Curzan eligible to race in the NCAA this season, she was able to take over backstroke duties and allow Walsh to shine on the butterfly. The move paid off for her as she sliced two-hundredths off her 100 backstroke best in 49.35.

We’ve seen Walsh swim backstroke on this relay the past couple seasons, which also lets her get a flat-start 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in at an NCAA Championships. She chose to race the individual 100 backstroke at these championships and took over the butterfly leg, ripping a 47.00, which is the fastest 100 fly split in history.

Walsh set that standard last month with a 47.15 at the Eddie Reese Invite. Virginia put this record on notice at that meet, swimming a 3:21.48 to break the American record. In addition to the historic split from G. Walsh, Moesch, a freshman, also out-split the freestyle leg of the two previous NCAA records by .67 seconds with a speedy 46.18.

The Virginia women have taken dominance in collegiate sports to a new level at the 2025 ACC Championships. Earlier in the meet, they broke the long-standing women’s NCAA 800 freestyle relay record. The record means they now hols all five NCAA relay records and G. Walsh’s lead-off (1:39.34) means the Cavaliers own every ACC swimming record. Virginia has been at the top of the all-time rankings in the women’s 400 medley for season now, but still continue to find ways to push the event further than previously thought possible.